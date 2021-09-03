Top Gun Maverick and Jackass Forever postponed to 2022 by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has announced that Top Gun Maverick and Jackass Forever will not release as planned in 2021, but they will be postponed to next year.

What we are experiencing is a strange period for the world of cinema, because with the Coronavirus crisis and the Delta variant threatening people’s health more every day, many producers like Paramount Pictures are of the opinion that it pays to wait for more favorable times to release their films in theaters.

In fact, it is the well-known production company that is reviewing the release dates of many of his works. Deadline has stated that Top Gun Maverick will be released on May 30 (the “memorial day“For Americans) of 2022. The film will thus take the place of another franchise with Tom cruise that should have been released on that day, namely Mission Impossible 7 which will hit theaters three months later, on 22 August 2022.

In addition to the two blockbusters with Tom Cruise, Paramount Pictures has also changed the release date of Jackass Forever, moving it from 22 October this year to 4 February 2022. Due to these delays, the production company no longer has any films. due out for the remaining months of 2021.

Loading... Advertisements

This Paramount behavior reflects a serious concern for people’s health in the midst of the pandemic crisis. The production company plans to attract a large audience with its films, and has chosen to do so in times that are more favorable for everyone’s health. Last month, Clifford The Red Big Dog was also postponed with its theatrical release scheduled for September 17, due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Sony plans to postpone the release of Venom the rampage of Carnage until 2022, despite a new poster confirming the release date for October 15 this year.

Other big releases like Marvel’s Eternals, MGM’s No Time to Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home are slated for this year. After releasing Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +, Marvel is releasing this weekend exclusively in theaters Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Source: IGN