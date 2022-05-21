Top Gun: Maverick and the sad reason Val Kilmer has such a brief role

yesand you are a big fan top gunyou have to go preparing for a really moving meeting of Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in the sequel to this movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

Beyond the stunts of Tom Cruisethe return of Iceman, played by the 62-year-old actor who lost his voice after life-saving throat cancer surgery, is from the most emotional part of the filmreported the newspaper The Sun.

here’s a very special throwback from the OG Top Gun. Pictured here are the current Navy Airforce Top Gun Advisors! pic.twitter.com/5G7IaFPoXd ? Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) May 14, 2022

There is no man who does not shed a tear when Kilmer appears in the new film in the role of the cocky Tom “Iceman” Kazanskya role he played in 1986.

It’s a scene highly emotional with Maverickinterpreted by Tom Cruiseis the emotional heart of the film that has received reviews up to 5 stars before its premiere next Wednesday.

When top gun came out almost four decades ago, “ice man” I placed a stranger Val Kilmer like the galn sexiest in hollywoodand became a couple of Cher, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and actresses Daryl Hannah and Angelina Jolie.

Kilmer however, earned a reputation for being an actor who was difficult to work with himalso had financial problems and his battle with cancer dashed hopes of seeing Kilmer as the lead in another film.

But the new and radical artificial voice technology it has given the actor the ability to speak again.

Despite this, convincing the producers of top gun that he was fit to return to active duty was a tall order for the movie veteran.

Val insisted, and rightly so, that there was no Top Gun without Iceman.

Tom was Maverick, but Maverick’s nemesis was Iceman. The two went together like salt and pepper. It didn’t matter that the producers didn’t contact me. As The Temptations sang in the heyday of Motown soul, ‘Ain’t too proud to beg.'” Val Kilmer

Certainly that was not Val’s attitude three decades ago when he was handed the script for director Tony Scott’s movie, which was about some recruits from the United States Navy Combat Weapons School.

The then 26-year-old thought he was “foolish” and only accepted the role because he had a contract with the studio.

At that time, Val had only appeared in two sitcoms, Top-Secret! and Real Genius.

The precocious newcomer wasn’t sure, choosing to improvise lines and deliberately create tension off-screen with co-star Tom.

This has been a long time coming. #TopGunpic.twitter.com/qlaXZRIPNt ? Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 18, 2022

According to reports, he formed a Team Iceman to rival anyone on the Maverick side, and he partyed As long as Tom diligently learns his script.

“Tom refrained from our spree, for good reason. From day one he focused on a single goal: become the greatest action hero in movie historyKilmer said.

Accepting the role turned out to be a fortuitous break for Val, as Top Gun was the biggest box office hit of 1986 and Val’s line, “you can be my wingman anytime,” is part of pop culture.

While Val may not have as many lines this time, he’s glad to be back.