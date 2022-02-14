Top Gun Maverick, here is the new trailer in collaboration with Porsche

As we know the Super Bowl is not only an opportunity to take a look at the trailers of the new film products arriving, but also an opportunity for many brands to advertise. And what better way to promote your brand than with a successful film? That’s what he did Porsche in the Top Gun 2 trailer.

It is actually a short teaser, which allowed the production of the film to show us a few more frames of the film that fans have been waiting for a long time. In fact, the official trailer of Top Gun Maverick had arrived in 2019, the year in which we should have seen the film in theaters. However, some delays led production to move the release to 2020, resulting in a postponement due to the pandemic. We now know for sure that the film will hit theaters on May 27, 2022.

In the teaser commercial, Porsche and Top Gun collaborate again, and in 30 seconds of pure adrenaline we see Tom Cruise at the wheel of different means of transport, where he performs some small stunts. As we know in the sequel to the 86 film, we will find one of the greatest aviators in the Navy, Pete, who is now in his thirty years of service and finds himself at train a new group of cadet aspiring pilots on a very dangerous mission. The man will face an uncertain future as he faces some ghosts from the past.

We can’t wait to see it, and you? In the meantime, here are some images from Top Gun Maverick.