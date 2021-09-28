Top Gun: Maverick, in Tom Cruise’s stolen car was a copy of the unreleased movie

In the car stolen from Tom Cruise, apparently, there was also a copy of the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, whose release was recently postponed to 2022.

One of the only copies in the world of Top Gun: Maverick was stolen last week by a gang of thieves who sped away in Tom Cruise in Birmingham, according to reports from the Dailymail and other British newspapers. The copy of the film was kept inside the stolen car.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise in action in a breathtaking scene

While he was busy shooting some sequences for his next film, Mission: Impossible 7, the 59-year-old Hollywood actor reportedly suffered a theft of thousands upon thousands of pounds on August 24.

The actor’s £ 100,000 BMW was stolen outside the Grand Hotel, where Tom resided. According to The Sun, the thieves used a scanner to clone the signal from the vehicle’s remote. However, the copy of the Oscar nominee’s latest blockbuster, which was in Cruise’s car, is said to be worth much more: a whopping £ 120 million. Fortunately the car was recovered and with it also the objects that were kept inside.

Fans who have been waiting to see the star reprise the role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell will have to wait a little longer: Paramount Pictures said the release date of the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick has been moved from November 19. 2021 to May 27, 2022.