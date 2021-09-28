News

Top Gun: Maverick, in Tom Cruise’s stolen car was a copy of the unreleased movie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the car stolen from Tom Cruise, apparently, there was also a copy of the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, whose release was recently postponed to 2022.

One of the only copies in the world of Top Gun: Maverick was stolen last week by a gang of thieves who sped away in Tom Cruise in Birmingham, according to reports from the Dailymail and other British newspapers. The copy of the film was kept inside the stolen car.

Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise in action in a breathtaking scene

While he was busy shooting some sequences for his next film, Mission: Impossible 7, the 59-year-old Hollywood actor reportedly suffered a theft of thousands upon thousands of pounds on August 24.

Loading...
Advertisements

The actor’s £ 100,000 BMW was stolen outside the Grand Hotel, where Tom resided. According to The Sun, the thieves used a scanner to clone the signal from the vehicle’s remote. However, the copy of the Oscar nominee’s latest blockbuster, which was in Cruise’s car, is said to be worth much more: a whopping £ 120 million. Fortunately the car was recovered and with it also the objects that were kept inside.

Fans who have been waiting to see the star reprise the role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell will have to wait a little longer: Paramount Pictures said the release date of the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick has been moved from November 19. 2021 to May 27, 2022.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

478
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
434
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
301
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
300
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
294
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
289
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
289
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
282
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
186
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top