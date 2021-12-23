Top Gun Maverick, Jennifer Connelly on Tom Cruise: “He’s really generous”

Top Gun is about to return to the cinema, where it will arrive next year. This will bring back to our screens Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by the reckless Tom Cruise. His colleague, Jennifer Connelly, who will be Penny Benjamin in the film, spoke of the famous Mission Impossible star, saying “he is generous”.

“I was struck by his exuberance and his generosity. He is truly remarkable. It manifests itself in everything I have seen him do. It struck me that he is a person who takes nothing for granted and who takes every opportunity. is extraordinary, “Connelly said. Words that definitely do not surprise us. Particularly those that refer to his exuberance and the fact that he takes every opportunity. As we know, in fact, Cruise is famous for the fact that he hardly uses stunts. It is he himself who performs the incredible stunts that his characters perform in films, often risking a lot. When asked why he does them, he simply replies that he loves taking risks.

Surely what amazes us a little is the fact that Connelly defines him as “generous”. It is difficult to compare this word to a character like Tom Cruise, not so much because he is famous for being the opposite, but because we are talking about a great star. who is not afraid to say uncomfortable things. However Connelly reiterates that it really is, not in a manner of speaking.

What do you think of the statements made by Penny Benjamin’s interpreter about her colleague? Meanwhile, we reveal when Top Gun: Maverick could arrive in Italy!