Top Gun: Maverick, Jerry Bruckheimer: “Tom Cruise was adamant in involving Val Kilmer”

In the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to the cult film of the 80s, will also be there Val Kilmer and it was right Tom Cruise to insist with the production to involve the Iceman interpreter.

Between the pages of People Jerry Bruckheimer talked about the decision to have the star who lost the ability to speak due to throat cancer in 2014.

The producer explained, speaking of Top Gun: Maverick: “Tom Cruise said: ‘We have to have Val Kilmer, we have to get him back. It has to be in the movie. ‘ And it was he who supported this choice. We all wanted it, but Tom was really adamant in stating that if he had to make a sequel then Val had to be a part of it.“.

Jerry Bruckheimer recalled: “Val is such a good actor and he’s a great person. The experience of making the first film was fantastic and we wanted to reunite the gang … For all of us it was really exciting. It took us a long time to do it, but we did it“.

Jack, Val Kilmer’s son, said his father was impressed by the choice to honor Iceman. The boy and his sister were present on the set of the second chapter of Top Gun, and had the opportunity to speak with numerous pilots engaged on the set as extras, who explained to him and his family that the first film had them. inspired, so much so that he decided to become pilots later. Jack stated: “It was one of the moments I was most proud of being an American“.

Top Gun: Maverick will hit US theaters on November 19th.