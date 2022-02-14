Top Gun: Maverick, Manny Jacinto recalls the experience on set: “Tom Cruise does not disappoint”

In the summer it should finally come out Top Gun: Maverick, after the continuous postponements mainly linked to the pandemic and other production problems. Good Place star Manny Jacinto starred in the film as Fritz and spoke with Variety about the experience she had on set alongside Tom Cruise.

“It was so funny. I mean, we shot it three years ago. It had been 30 years. People have been waiting 33 years … I can’t wait. Tom. [Cruise] it doesn’t disappoint, it was incredibly fun to shoot. If I can remember it! “ Jacinto jokes.

“The experience was great for me, I’m so happy that people are living it” continued the actor. On Tom Cruise he explains:“It conveys this energy and work ethic. It inspires you. You go on set and make sure you give 110%. You can’t help but do it.”. In the meantime, unedited images of Top Gun: Maverick have been released.

In Top Gun: Maverick, after over thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell gets the role of trainer of new recruits. When Maverick finds himself training a ‘Top Gun’ team for a special mission, he meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of his late friend Goos. He will launch into a mission that requires a high dose of sacrifice.

Discover on our site the craziest sequences of Tom Cruise throughout his career.