Top Gun: Maverick, photos of Barbie inspired by the film

Top Gun: Maverick was supposed to hit US theaters today before the shift to May 27, 2022, and the photo of the Barbie inspired by the long-awaited movie.

In the sequel starring Tom Cruise there will also be actress Monica Barbaro in the role of pilot Natasha “Phoenix” Trace, the character to whom the model of the iconic doll is dedicated.

For now, not much has been revealed about Natasha’s character, however Mattel’s description of the Barbie makes it clear that she is a “extremely confident and capable pilot who attends the competitive Top Gun school“.

The young woman who will be part of the protagonists of Top Gun: Maverick, moreover, “she is intelligent and talented, inspiring the respect of her peers as she overcomes barriers in and out of the sky“.

Top Gun: Maverick, the Barbie inspired by the film

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, while the screenplay is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer.

In the cast, in addition to star Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer will return in the part of Iceman, while among the interpreters there are also Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. Miles Teller, on the other hand, will star in the sequel, as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s best friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, the character played by Anthony Edwards in the first feature film.