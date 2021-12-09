Top Gun: Maverick: the first 13 minutes of the film with Tom Cruise

At the 2021 Professional Cinema Days we saw the first 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick, in theaters in 2022: Tom Cruise does not disappoint.

Together with No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond saga, Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most postponed films of recent years. Filming for the Top Gun sequel began on May 31, 2018 at the San Diego Naval Base and ended in March 2019. The first trailer was released on July 18, 2019, and the second on December 16 of the same year. Then we all know what happened and, after endless release dates, now we should finally be at the official one: May 27, 2022.

In Italy, Eagle Pictures distributes Top Gun: Maverick (in USA Paramount Pictures): the idea is to make a preview in style, as it was for House of Gucci, with Lady Gaga who presented the film in Milan . Federica Diomei, Marketing Director of Eagle Pictures, confirmed this to us at the Professional Cinema Days of Sorrento 2021, where the list of cinema releases for the next six months was shown.

Waiting to know if Tom Cruise will arrive in Italy, we could see the first 13 minutes of Top Gun: directed by Joseph Kosinski, former director of Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, the film sees Cruise resume Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s glasses and jacket. With him again Val Kilmer in the role of Tom “Iceman” Kazinsky. New entries include Ed Harris, Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly, John Hamm and Miles Teller, who plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Goose, Maverick’s best friend in the 1986 film.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is always Maverick

Graduated in Architecture, Joseph Kosinski made his first steps in the world of cinema with short films in computer graphics. These works were noted by director David Fincher. After directing several commercials for different brands, he made his debut on the big screen in 2010 with Tron: Legacy. His passion for geometry made him perfect for that sequel and after watching the first 13 minutes of Top Gun 2 we are convinced it was a good choice.

First, because Kosinski has already worked with Tom Cruise on the set of Oblivion and then because in a film like this, in which the lines of the planes are fundamental, someone who has worked all his life with vectors and perspective certainly knows how to best frame the aerial acrobatics. Written eight-handed by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer, Top Gun: Maverick is set 34 years after the events of the original.

At the beginning of the film we find Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a military base, where he is the pilot who tests a new model of state-of-the-art military aircraft.

After months of testing, the team of engineers and scientists is finally about to complete one of the last checks to declare the vehicle safe, but the order comes from above to stop everything. The US military no longer plans to invest funds in this project.

Despite the order received, Mitchell has no intention of throwing away months and months of hard work: in a race against time, he takes the plane to the air, just when the Admiral played by Ed Harris arrives at the base. Despite the orders of his superior, the pilot is unable to resist his now legendary “need for speed” (“the need for speed” in the original): not only does he bring the aircraft to the speed required by the test, but exceeds it, with consequences possibly serious.

Top Gun: Maverick, the first 13 minutes don’t disappoint

The beginning of Top Gun: Maverick does one thing we really appreciate: he doesn’t give a recap or explain them, he doesn’t suggest “where we left off”. It immediately throws us into action. In a few scenes we understand that Maverick is always the same: reckless, allergic to authority, addicted to adrenaline. Exactly how we remembered it. Tom Cruise returns to interpret his most iconic character, with whom he has almost merged over the years: just see the videos of him standing on a plane on the set of Mission Impossible to understand that the line between reality and fiction is now very thin.

To accompany this adrenaline opening, the soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, which gives the whole a solemn tone. From the trailer we know that the protagonist will survive this initial incident and disobeying orders. We will find him as the new flight instructor of the “Top Gun” pilot school, to mentor a new generation of aviators. Much has changed: there are also girls in the ranks of students. Among these is also Bradley (Teller), son of his friend Goose. Among the actors playing the new pilots are Glen Powell (seen in Richard Linklater’s Everyone Wants Something and the Scream Queens series), Manny Jacinto and Monica Barbaro.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on May 27, 2022.




