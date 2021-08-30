Top Gun: Maverick, the first minutes of the film with Tom Cruise unveiled at CinemaCon

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, i first 13 minutes from Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to the film that, in 1986, gave global notoriety to Tom Cruise. Although the actor was unable to physically attend the event due to the concurrent filming of Mission: Impossible 7, he and Haley Atwell still sent a video message to greet the audience in attendance.

In the Top Gun: Maverick sequence, Maverick is informed about the closure of the Top Gun program. The character played by Tom Cruise decides to defend the Admiral and to fly aboard his Mach 10, which he lights up in the middle of the desert. Before leaving, Maverick is warned: “You know what happens if he decides to take off in such conditions”. And the man replies: “I know what happens to others if I decide not to take off”.

The plane manages to leave by narrowly avoiding destroying the gate next to it and flying behind the character of the Admiral played by Ed Harris. The man seems to be surprised and can not help but notice how much Maverick is the fastest and most talented driver of all time. As his team follows the Mach 10 takeoff from the control zone, it would appear that his plane crashed due to engine failure and an explosion. Maverick, however, survives the accident and enters a local house in the middle of a lunch. The pilot then asks: “Where I am?” and a child replies: “On earth”.

During the event at ComicCon, a new trailer was also released in which the character played by Jon Hamm gives Maverick a second chance due to the request of Iceman (Val Kilmer). However, a new Maverick ghost emerges from the past. Miles Teller, in fact, who appears to be Goose’s son, says: “My father believed in you. I won’t make the same mistake”.