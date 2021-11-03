Top Gun: Maverick, Thomasin McKenzie explains why he didn’t take part in the movie | Cinema

is currently involved in the press promotion of Last Night in Soho, the new film by. During a chat with Collider (via CB.com), the actress explained why she no longer took part in a highly anticipated film like Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the iconic ’80s film starring Tom Cruise.

Thomasin McKenzie motivates his choice to prefer Lost Girls to Top Gun 2:

I used to listen carefully to my team because they have been working in this industry longer than me and have a greater experience than mine. Then it is also a matter of instinct. I was very lucky to have the opportunity to do something else. I made Lost Girls. I was very honored to be considered for a part in Top Gun: Maverick. It is extraordinary. A really, really tough thing. But the Lost Girls story was a story I was most interested in telling, with a female director and an almost entirely female cast and I really wanted to be a part of it.

Top Gun: Maverick will be at the cinema on May 27, 2022.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick consists of Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Manny Jacinto, Kara Wang, Jack Schumacher , Greg Tarzan Davis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, Jean Louisa Kelly and Lyliana Wray.

Joseph Kosinski, former director of Oblivion, he took care of the direction. Follow-up to Tony Scott’s 1986 cult, Top Gun 2 was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer.

The synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service in the Navy, Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is right where he wants to be: a brave pilot who can push himself beyond all limits, trying to dodge the career advancement that would put a damper. to his freedom. When called upon to coach a detachment of Top Gun academy students for a specialized mission that no one in the world has ever accomplished, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), codenamed “Rooster”: he is the son of Maverick’s friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Grappling with an uncertain future and the ghosts of the past, Maverick must confront his deepest fears, up to a mission that will require the ultimate sacrifice of those who choose to participate.

