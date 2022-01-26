Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise and the other protagonists posing in the new photo • Universal Movies

USA Today has recently released an unedited photo from Top Gun: Maverickexpected sequel to the cult starring Tom Cruise coming next May.

Inserted by our editorial staff in the list of most anticipated films of 2022 (here the whole special), Top Gun: Maverick it shows itself once again today, but only through an unedited image that it sees Tom Cruise and some protagonists of the film in uniform and in beautiful pose. With a theatrical release expected in May 2022, it’s clear that fans can only expect new promotional materials, including a new trailer, in the coming weeks. While waiting, you will find the photo at the bottom of the page.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK

PRODUCTION: Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski. David Ellison (CEO of Skydance) and Jerry Bruckheimer in the production booth. The screenplay was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. CAST: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 27, 2022.

PLOT: After more than thirty years of service in the Navy, Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is right where he wants to be: a brave pilot who can push himself beyond all limits, trying to dodge the career advancement that would put a brake on his freedom. When called upon to train a detachment of Top Gun academy students for a specialized mission that no one in the world has ever accomplished, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), codenamed “Rooster”: he is the son of Maverick’s friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Grappling with an uncertain future and the ghosts of the past, Maverick must confront his deepest fears, up to a mission that will require the ultimate sacrifice of those who choose to participate.