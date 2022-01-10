Top Gun Maverick, Tom Cruise in a new image of the sequel

Tom Cruise has his cadets behind him in a new image of Top Gun Maverick: fans are still waiting for the theatrical release, which has been postponed several times. Appointment in May.

The release of Top Gun Maverick with Tom Cruise remains one of the most suffered in this era of pandemic: the film has been postponed for almost two years, and currently its date of arrival in the cinema it is May 26 of this year. In the hope that the Paramount Pictures do not think again, we can show you a new photo of the film by Joseph Kosinski, who inherited the direction of the saga from the late Tony Scott.

Top Gun Maverick, Tom Cruise in the new photo

The new image of Top Gun Maverick summarizes the new position of mentor of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, which here is the guide and reference point for three new drivers: Miles Teller (Rooster), Hangman (Glen Powell) and Monica Barbaro (Phoenix). The former in particular will be of great importance to Maverick, because it is the son of Nick Bradshaw alias Goose: the friendship between the two was one of the emotional pillars of the original Top Gun, and in this case Pete will find himself having to train the three pilots for a very dangerous mission. Dangerous also for our hero, who has been in aviation for thirty years and risks testing planes, postponing the moment when the passage of rank will anchor him to the ground …

Top Gun Maverick is written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer And Christopher McQuarrie, from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. There are also in the cast Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer (strongly wanted by Cruise despite his very difficult health conditions), Jon Hamm, Ed Harris.

