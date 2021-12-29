Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise invites a marching band to a preview of the film

Tom Cruise gave an unexpected gift to musical band Ohio State University inviting members to a preview of the film Top Gun: Maverick and sending them t-shirts with the logo of the anticipated sequel.

The actor saw a video that went viral of the group’s performance to the notes of the cult film’s soundtrack, particularly appreciating the gesture and talent of the people involved.

The Twitter profile of the American university gang revealed: “We got a huge surprise from Tom Cruise. Thanks for the t-shirts and the movie preview, Tom. We are so thrilled that you enjoyed our Top Gun inspired halftime show! #ForzaBucks“.

The post is accompanied by the video announcing the gift received by the Maverick interpreter and the video of the performance that won over the Hollywood star.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, while the screenplay is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer.

In the cast, in addition to star Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer will return in the part of Iceman, while among the interpreters there are also Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. Miles Teller, on the other hand, will star in the sequel, as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s best friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, the character played by Anthony Edwards in the first feature film.