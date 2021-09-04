Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise pushes his limits in the first few minutes

Top Gun: Maverick will arrive in November 2021 in Italy

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated feature films of recent years, but unfortunately, like many other films, it has undergone several postponements due to Coronavirus. Despite this problem, the production has not yielded to any acquisitions in streaming and finally we are almost at the moment when we can see the sequel to the legendary. Top Gun. In addition, in the last few hours, a particular scene of the film (ie the initial one) has been described that seems to be really exciting.

Specifically, the Collider website reported in detail (from a descriptive point of view) a 13-minute film that was recently presented during the CinemaCon showing the first run of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (again Tom Cruise, of course) on his plane. Once it is announced that the Top Gun program has been closed, the protagonist decides to get on his racing car to overcome the Mach 10 of speed, under the astonished gaze of the Rear Admiral embodied by Ed Harris. If Cruise apparently succeeds in the enterprise (while applause explodes among those who attended the event), the engine of the vehicle immediately fails and is about to explode with our favorite driver on board. The cutscene ends with a battered and slightly stunned Maverick walking into a country diner.

Top: Gun Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Fire Squad – Nightmare of Fire) with the screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie and Eric Warren Singer. The production, on the other hand, is entrusted to Skydance Media, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, TC Productions And Tencent Pictures with the distribution of Eagle Pictures. The cast is composed, in addition to the star mentioned above, by Miles Teller that embodies Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Val Kilmer in the part of Tom “Iceman” Kazinsky and many more. The realization will arrive in Italian cinemas in November 2021.

