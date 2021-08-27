Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise reckless in the first few minutes: the description from CinemaCon

Paramount took advantage of their panel at CinemaCon to present a new trailer ei first 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick, expected sequel set 34 years after the events of the cult with Tom Cruise, and thanks to The Wrap we can bring you the detailed description of the beginning of the film.

The film directed by Joseph Kosinski opens with a sequence of fighter planes taking off in a “beautiful” shade of yellow and orange, accompanied by the classic theme from the first movie ‘Danger Zone’. The camera then shows Tom Cruise’s Maverick in a hanger in the Mojave Desert, where he climbs a Kawasaki and heads to the airbase only to find that he has been ordered to resign during their final test flight. .

Cruise then gets on his Jet with the aim of reach the speed of Mach 10 and wears what looks like a space helmet. “Okay honey, one last lap,” Maverick says to his beloved vehicle. Not wanting to settle for Mach 10, he pushes the jet up to 10.3: the alarms and signals go off and the connection drops. The plane falls into the void and the screen goes black, after which the character wakes up in the bar of an unknown city: “Where am I?”.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, we recall, the film will debut in Italian cinemas on November 18, 2021. In the meantime, the official title of Matrix 4 and new details on Jurassic World: Dominion have also arrived from CinemaCon.