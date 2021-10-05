Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise was not allowed to fly an F-18

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original 1986 blockbuster Top Gun by Joseph Kosinski which will debut worldwide on May 27, 2022, instead of November 19, 2021 as previously announced, promises unparalleled and unforgettable aerial combat scenes, thanks to the fact that no special effects were used but the flight scenes are made with real pilots to add authenticity to the action.

Tom Cruise is renowned for performing his own stunts in his films, for example many will remember some of his most impressive helicopter stunts in Mission: Impossible – Fallout of 2018, yet it seems that this time around some scenes were a little too ambitious, even by Cruise’s standards.

Tom Cruise will not fly the F-18 jet

TO Tom Cruise In fact, authorization from the United States Navy to pilot the F-18 jet was denied. Although one of the stipulations for his return was precisely not to shoot scenes in CGI, this time the actor had to give up. Jerry Bruckheimer has in fact stated that all the scenes with the F-18 jet were in fact performed with the help of the Navy pilots. Tom Cruise he will fly, among other helicopters, a P-51 propeller fighter plane and that with the assistance of skilled editing the action sequences should remain convincing even for the most trained eye.

There is still no confirmation as to why the US Navy may have denied Cruise’s aspirations to fly a Super Hornet, but the most logical reason would be to worry about insurance, which is always sufficient consideration to prevent actors from doing their own stunts. The cost of a real F-18 Super Hornet is $ 70 best, about half the budget of Top Gun: Maverick ($ 152 million). Tom Cruise he is already a certified pilot but has little experience with this type of supersonic military aircraft.

We remind you that Top Gun: Maverick will be released on May 27, 2022. Originally slated to hit theaters last July, it was then postponed first to December 2020 and then to July 2 this year due to COVID-19. Postponed again to November 19, 2021, it has now been moved back to next year.