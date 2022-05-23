“Top Gun: Maverick”: Tom Cruise’s 10 Best-Known Urban Legends

These days the actor has been in the Cannes Film Festival for a simple and humble premiere of the film, which included eight fighter jets flying over the event, expelling smoke in blue, white and red to match the colors of the French flag. Tom Cruise photos were taken with numerous fans who gathered around the red carpet. In the end, they gave the actor an honorary Palme d’Or for surprise, and Top Gun: Maverick received a six-minute standing ovation that brought the protagonist to tears, closing out an epic day. This Friday, May 27, it opens in theaters with so much fanfare that you’ll feel like a failure if you don’t go see the movie.

Lately it is said that he has managed to become immortal. Hence, memes abound with his co-stars who look like octogenarians, or children who accompanied him on the screen, now decrepit elders. meanwhile he stays the same

He is the most beloved actor, the one who has been seen the most in the folders of the high school girls, but also the most thrashed by the inventors of rumours. I want to make it clear that I like Tom Cruise, don’t make him do Hamlet, but he is always believable and has a great intuition for reading scripts, to the point that it is difficult to find a movie of his that doesn’t start from a solid one. However, I find it curious that the star does not stop giving rise to numerous urban legends, as if he were Walt Disney himself, also the protagonist of a few. Surely you have heard some of the following.

My 10 Favorite Tom Cruise Urban Legends:

1. Tom Cruise he ate his daughter’s placenta. The best known, although I hope this is a lie because it is disgusting. The anecdote would give rise to a tremendous horror movie, by Guillermo Del Toro or David Cronenberg.

2. Tom Cruise’s relationships with Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman were smoke screens. It is said that he offers actresses a contract to pretend to be in a relationship with him for five years, with a bonus if they have a baby, in order to silence rumors about his homosexuality. I personally think that Tom Cruise is married to his work, and is not interested in romantic relationships of any kind; in short, anything that isn’t shooting sequences on a motorcycle that goes flying just brings him to a hover.

3. Connor Cruise, adopted by the actor and Nicole Kidman, is actually the biological son of Michael Jackson. This one brings together two of the favorite characters of the inventors of urban legends: Cruise and Jacko.

4. During her marriage to Katie Holmes kept her isolated and alone. It is seen that the actor did not want him to talk too much. The poor thing ran out of patience just when five years passed, and finally she was able to get a divorce, which reinforces the urban legends.

5. Suri, daughter of Tom Cruise with Holmes she was conceived with sperm from L. Ron Hubbard, creator of Scientology. No, I have not been drinking, so the writer Andrew Morton states in his biography. Scientology has denied it. According to other sources, the girl is possessed by Tethan, apparently a powerful being from Scientology mythology.

6. Tom Cruise uses a fake ass. Apparently it cushions the blows if you fall on your back when shooting action sequences. This stupidity was all the rage on social networks. Apparently it is due to an intake of Valkyrie in which the actor’s rear appears distorted.

7. Recently, a magazine reported that Tom Cruise was dating Jane Fonda herself. The actress herself denied it, laughing, assuring “I’m too old. I’m over eighty years old. I’ve closed the store a long time ago.”

8. He wanted to dethrone the Queen of England. According to the National Enquirer, Tom Cruise launched a plan to move the headquarters of the Church of Scientology to London. Once there, the actor would command an operation to overthrow the Windsors. In 2017, the actor visited Buckingham and met with Prince Philip of Edinburgh, now deceased. It didn’t seem like the star wanted to take the throne away from him.

9. Tom Cruise he got involved with Penélope Cruz to use her image in order to popularize the Church of Scientology in Spain. Well, what a bad move, with the mania we have for what’s ours, and the hatred that ‘Pe’ unleashes –irrationally–.

10. No one can look into Tom Cruise’s eyes during the shoots. This is the only one that I can be sure is a lie. I had occasion to ask the actress Kathryn Morris, secondary of Minority report, who was surprised by the question, because he had never heard the rumor, and also assures that he looks into his eyes normally. In press conferences and interviews, I can assure you that I have seen for myself that you look him in the eye. So it’s not true. The others, who knows.

