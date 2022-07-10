Top Gun: Miles Teller and Tom Cruise have talked about a third installment

This year Top Gun: Maverick was released – 98%, sequel to Top Gun: Passion and Glory – 54%, once again starring Tom Cruise. The film was an unexpected success, and so far has the best box office of the year. Critics have favored it and there are those who even describe it as the best film of 2022. The success it has had serves as an excuse to talk about a possible third installment and Miles Teller has commented that it has been talked about, but nothing is confirmed .

The film takes up the life of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who after 36 years is still a test pilot for the United States Navy, refusing to occupy higher positions, in order to continue flying. Mitchell is recruited to train new pilots, who will be selected to carry out a mission for the government. The problem is that one of the pilots who will be tested is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of “Goose”, Pete’s best friend who died in training with him.

“Rooster” resents “Maverick” for being responsible for delaying his racing career, yet he stays with the others for training. Throughout the tape we see that the new recruits are not capable of carrying out the mission and even consider that it cannot be executed. It is “Maverick” who shows them that it is possible, successfully completing the simulation, so they decide that he himself is the leader and chooses his companions, giving “Rooster” the opportunity.

Miles Teller is the actor who brings “Rooster” to life in this film, along with Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman and Jay Ellis, who play the other recruits, and who represent the new generation of aviators. Teller has spoken about the film and the possibility of a new installment. He confesses that he talked with Tom Cruise about it, and there seems to be a chance of it happening. The actor seems willing, but the last word is Cruise. In his interview with Kevin Frazier, from Entertainment Tonight’s (via joblo) it says:

It would be great, but it all depends on TC [Tom Cruise]. It all depends on Tom. I’ve had a few conversations with him about it. We’ll see.

Tom Cruise He is not only the protagonist of the film, but he is also its producer. He was the one who made it happen and imposed the condition that all the actors involved be trained to fly real planes, so that they shoot their scenes while flying. Cruise even managed to convince Val Kilmer, who is no longer acting due to health conditions, to come out of retirement, just to have a small scene in the film. In the original film, Kilmer played Tom “Iceman” Kasansky, “Maverick’s” rival.

Director Joseph Kosinski has also mentioned that he would return, but first it would be necessary to decide what is next in the life of “Maverick”. With everything and the passing of the courier to the new generation, nobody could think of a tape of top gun without Tom Cruise. Although the film is very good, the box office receipts must be closely related to the presence of Cruise in the leading role.

Tom Cruise He recently celebrated his 60th birthday and we’ll see him next year in Mission: Impossible – Deadly Sentence Part 1, where he’s joined by actresses Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby. while to Miles Teller We can see him with Chris Hemsworth in the film The Spider’s Head – 48%, which premiered a month ago on the Netflix platform.

