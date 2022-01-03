TOP GUN / On Italia 1 the film with Tom Cruise winner of four Oscars

Here are some special and interesting curiosities about the Top Gun movie that you probably didn’t know before. The film won four Oscars (for Best Song, with Take My Breath Away), Best Sound, Best Editing and Best Sound Editing. A character in the film committed suicide a few years ago by jumping off a bridge. The original Top Gun school gets a five dollar fine every time the movie is mentioned. An actor did not want to cast in the film, but he had to act anyway. Charlie, the consultant in the film really existed and she was turned into a seductive character in the film. Matthew was initially selected for Maverick, but he turned down the part. Three main actors in this film all took part in the ER Medici series on the front line. In some scenes of the film, when the actors are in the locker room, you can clearly see a wardrobe with an inscription with a precise text, referring to the lieutenant. When they shot the film Tom Cruise didn’t know how to ride, so he took lessons in a parking lot and he uses a fastest model in the world in the film. A scene from the film was taken in a room located in San Diego, where iconic objects used in the film and photos of the protagonists have been preserved and are still present. In one scene, the actress had to act for another film, so this was shot later, precisely for this reason in the absence of lights so as not to notice a different hairstyle than usual.

Top Gun, Italy 1 film directed by Tony Scott

Top Gun will go on air on the small screen in the evening on Italy 1 starting from 21.30 from today, January 3, 2022. Directed by Tony Scott, with actors such as Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan and John Stockwell. The original title is Top Gun. The genre is adventure and is set in the United States of America. The soundtrack is one of the most beautiful in cinema.

Jeffrey Kimball’s photography features colors like red, pink, orange and the shots are beautiful. The music is curated by two masters of the history of cinema namely Harold Faltermeyer and Giorgio Moroder. The makeup is by Rick Sharp while the costumes were done by James W. Tyson and Bobbie Read.

Top Gun, the plot of the film: he no longer has confidence in himself

Let’s read the plot from Top Gun. The two main actors of the film are respectively a pilot and an aircraft navigator, or cadets of the school which represents the best exponents who are part of the American Air Force. Among the many aerial performances you can also attend the love story between two characters, or the protagonist of the film and Charlie, or the flight teacher, who is played by Kelly McGillis. The pilot protagonist, in a final scene of the film fights with depressive symptoms and therefore no longer has confidence in himself and in his skill at work. The film immediately met with enormous success and influenced the audience so much, that there were real icons and fashions that have lasted over the years.

The Rayban sunglasses that Tom Cruise wears in many scenes of the film, for example, identify a fashion that can be recognized even today and that was very much in vogue over the years. It features many American ideologies, in which there are planes and some sequences that have become symbols of masculinity and virility. In the music there are instruments that characterize those years, such as the electric and electronic guitar, but also others. In the film you can see very beautiful images, but also the shots and the beauty of the protagonists, which have fascinated women who have filled their rooms with their posters for years. Tom Cruise is manly and the other actor quickly became very popular as well, as they are both very charming.

