Top Gun tonight on Italy 1: 5 curiosities about the cult with Tom Cruise

Looking forward to the sequel coming this summer, this evening January 3 at 21.20 on Italy 1 goes on the air Top Gun, cult of 1986 with a very young Tom Cruise. Also in the cast Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer, while the direction is the work of Tony Scott, brother of the more famous Ridley.

Top Gun, plot and cast of the cult tonight 3 January 2022 on Italia 1

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) are respectively pilot and navigator of US Air Force F-14 warplanes. Despite the two having transgressed direct orders during a patrol, they are noticed by the superior for the spectacular action carried out in the rescue of another team. This is how they enter the prestigious “Top Gun” school, where they can learn the secrets of air combat. Maverick and Goose arrive at Miramar Air Force Base, California, under the command of Mike “Viper” (Tom Skerritt).

The training course, however, is very hard but Maverick, with great determination, manages to continue. In fact, he wants to honor the memory of his father, also a soldier, who fell during the Vietnam War. During class, he falls in love with Charlie (Kelly McGillis), a beautiful school instructor and superior. Due to his rebellious and too bold character, Maverick often annoys senior officers, who cannot help but admire his incredible skills as a pilot. An accident during the exercises, however, will undermine his safety and his position, risking to ruin even his stay in the school.

Top Gun, 5 curiosities about the film with Tom Cruise tonight 3 January 2022 on Italia 1

Top Gun, the scientist who inspired the character of Charlie

Next to the Maverick’s Tom Cruise, the most famous character of Top Gun is undoubtedly Charlie Blackwood, the instructor with the face of Kelly McGillis. Unlike the other protagonists of the plot, the latter is based on a real woman. This is Christine Fox, astrophysicist and feared military executive who held the role of Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States from 2013 to 2014.

Top Gun, the US Navy recruiting campaign

Since its theatrical release in 1986, Top Gun has accumulated a lot of successes and awards. Therefore, the US Navy has decided to use its fame to recruit new soldiers. During the screening period, US cinemas hosted numerous stands welcoming new cadets for the army. The result was astounding, so much so that registrations grew by 500 percent.

Top Gun, stylish sunglasses

The success of the film with Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis has inspired generations of teenagers in America and around the world. Top Gun it also influenced the fashion of the boys of the time, who began to make use of bomber jackets and the typical aviator sunglasses. It was in fact at that time that the Aviator fashion exploded, Ray-Ban models still very much in vogue today.

Top Gun, the Oscar-winning score and Bryan Adams’ rejection

Alongside the performances of the actors and the plot, the soundtrack is also unforgettable. The love story between Maverick and Charlie unfolds on the notes of Take My Breath Away, Berlin’s song which also won the Academy Award for “Best Song”. Curiously, the first choice of the production fell on Bryan Adams and his own Only the Strong Survive, but the rock star refused as she viewed the film as an ode to war.

Top Gun, the sequel with Tom Cruise will be released in the summer

36 years later, on May 27, 2022 he will land in the United States Top Gun: Maverick, awaited sequel that will see the return of Tom Cruise as the protagonist. The Italian release date is still unknown, although it should settle in June. After thirty years of service in the skies, Maverick will be here instructing young Bradley, son of close friend Nick Goose. The film will see the return of Val Kilmer as Iceman (curiously, the actor participated in the first chapter against his will and only to respect agreements with the production). The new entry will be Jennifer Connely, Maverick’s new love interest, given the absence of Kelly McGillis. “I’m old and fat,” the actress said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I look suitable for my age (64, ed.) And that’s not what the film needs.”