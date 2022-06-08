Entertainment

Top Gun: why the heirs of the writer who inspired the successful film have sued Paramount studios

The family of the Israeli author who wrote the article that inspired the film top gunstarring Tom Cruise, filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement after the release of the sequel Top Gun: Maverick last month.

Ehud Yonay’s family argues that the studio no longer had the rights to the 1983 “Top Guns” report when it released the new film.

Paramount argued that the lawsuit was “meritless” and vowed to fight it.

The film grossed US$548 million during its first ten days of global screening.

