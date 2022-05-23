Top Gun’s house is now a fancy restaurant: look inside

Restore style house bungalow it was a labor of love. It first had to be moved two blocks from its original location at Pacific Street and Seagaze Drive to a temporary work site to repair the structure before finding its new home in the hotel courtyard overlooking the Oceanside Pier. Among the projects was wood paneling restoration and front windows, dismantling the original fireplace and rebuilding it with the same historic bricks, and bringing back the gingerbread details. The two porches were also damaged and have been restored.

Victorian-era furnishings and art mixed with octopus-themed wallpaper. DouglasFriedman. Needlepoint, a relic from the late 1880s when the house was built, adorns the bar stools. DouglasFriedman.

Once at the hotel, the exterior was painted white and sky blue, with a red door to make it look like it was coming out top gun. Memorabilia from the films were scattered throughout the interiors, modernized by Nicolò G. Bini of Line Architecture, whose previous projects include Cara Delevingne’s house. Bini collaborated closely with the Oceanside Historical Society and the Save Our Heritage organization. The whitewashed background (particularly the fireplace, built-in cabinets, paneling and molding) has been enriched with framed Victorian-era artwork and needlepoint draperies by artist Mary Lou Marks of Round Top, Texas. ). Her work can be seen on the bar stools and in the fireplace, where a faux cow’s head is mounted above it, and instead of wooden logs, there are plush fiber versions inside. Period furniture, octopus-themed wallpaper and blue and white vertical stripes surrounding the bar add more visual interest.

What another nod to Top Guna refurbished Yamaha Kawasaki Ninja ZX900 motorcycle, just like Maverick (Tom Cruise)’s in the movie, is a perfect Instagram prop for customers.

Article originally published in AD US.

Adaptation and translation of Fernanda Toral.