Top Harry Potter Pop Figures

The Harry Potter range is some of the most requested Pop figure that Funko has released. Is it a surprise? In fact, each of them is a memorable addition to the world of Harry Potter, and everyone who has read or watched the series has their own favorite.

Are you a Harry Potter fan looking to make a Funko Pop collection? Or are you planning to buy Harry Potter Funko Pops for a fan? Note that the Harry Potter universe is full of creatures, characters, magical and cinematic moments. There are so many choices and a collection can be expanded incredibly. Check out the ten most popular Harry Potter pop figures below to help you out.

Harry Potter Pop Figure

We start where any good list should start – with the main character himself, Harry Potter. Of course, everyone wants to have one. Harry Potter is the chosen one, the boy who lived and the star of all the major films and books. It seems almost futile to write an introduction about him, because even people who have never seen the movies or read the novels now know who Harry Potter is.

Due to the popularity of this character, there are many coins. You can buy it in all the outfits Daniel Radcliffe has worn while playing the character. But the most emblematic is probably the harry potter standard pop figure, wearing his Hogwarts uniform and ready to cast a spell. This small model is a must-have for any collection.

Draco Malfoy Figure

Every good hero needs a rival and in the case of Draco Malfoy, he has become an icon in his own right. Despite his wickedness, many fans love him dearly, especially thanks to Tom Felton’s excellent performance in the movies.

Perhaps because of its popularity, the Draco Malfoy Pops Funko Figure is a little harder to find. His mstandard model (in his uniform with his wand, like Harry) being quite rare, it is necessary to count a little more than others. But on the other hand, that makes this figure a particularly great gift for any fan you may have. If you are interested in certain versions of the figure (for example, with a spider whip on his face or in his Quidditch uniform), you can get them at a much lower price to that of the standard Malfoy figure.

Harry Potter Funko Pop Hermione Granger

Holy Hermione. Without her help, Harry would have been long dead and the wizarding world would stagnate under Lord Voldemort’s iron fist. She is definitely one of the characters most popular in the series and, of course, the fantastic Emma Watson has something to do with it.

As with Harry, the Funko Pops Hermione figure comes in many shapes and sizes. If she’s wearing an outfit in a scene that you find particularly beautiful, you can be sure there will be a Funko Pop of that outfit. Fortunately, theStandard Hermione is not too rare, so you can get it without having to spend too much. Other popular variations are: Hermione in her dress from the Yule Ball, or Hermione in her casual clothes holding a time turner.

Ron Weasley action figure

Ron is the Harry’s best friend. He repeatedly demonstrated his bravery and his sense of honor. His mother is one of the most embarrassing of all time, both on screen and in print.

Always there to provide a little comic relief when needed. The character was lovely on paper, and Rupert Grint expertly brought him to life. As part of the main trio, it’s easy to see why many Harry Potter fans can’t wait to get their hands on his Funko Pop figure.

As with Harry and Hermione, the model in Hogwarts uniform is quite easy to find, but there are also many variations. Including Ron with Scabbers and Ron in his winter vacation clothes, to name a few.

Pop figure Hagrid with birthday cake

If Dumbledore trusts him, what else is there to say? This humble guardian is a healthy presence that will fill any void in your collection.

This Pop refers to a key moment in the friendship between Harry and Hagrid. Early in their relationship, when Hagrid picks up Harry on his 11th birthday for his studies at Hogwarts, Harry is used to no one caring about his birthday. Hagrid gives Harry a birthday cake, which he “could have sat on”, but which will “taste good”.

This pop’s cake looks just like the one from the movie, with pink frosting and a misspelled message on top. Hagrid hands the cake and offers it to Harry. The size of this lollipop is adapted to the large size of Hagrid, with a height of 16 cm instead of the standard dimensions.

FunKo Pop Harry Potter Professor Quirrell

There is no right or wrong, there is only power, and those who are too weak to seek it,” said Professor Quirrell. He is the first villain Harry Potter faced at the age of 11. Becoming the Two-Faced Man, Quirrell took on Harry and quickly lost to the nigh invincible power of love.

The purple turban can be removed from this figure, revealing Lord Voldemort’s face on the back of Quirrell’s head. This figurine will be perfect paired with a Harry figurine, in reference to their final battle in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. She can also be used with other teachers or on her own, as she is unique in her ability to change her appearance. Professor Quirrell only appeared in the first book and the first movie, but he left a lasting and haunting impression.

Fig Funko Pop Dobby

This figure is holding a sock, overflowing with tears and looking upwards in disbelief. This is when Dobby is freed by his master, Lucius Malfoy, after Harry convinces him to throw a sock at him.

A house-elf can only be freed from slavery if his master gives him clothes. This Pop has lots of detail around the ears and face of Dobby and represents an emotional moment for a favorite character. This moment also reveals the heroic and loving nature of Harry Potter. In addition, the latter marks the beginning of an important alliance with Dobby.

An icon like this deserves a place on your shelf. Why not place it next to your Pop Funko #31-Harry Potter? That way, you’ll be sure that Dobby is always watching over him, just like he does in the movies.

Ginny Weasley Pop Figure

Ginny first appeared in the first book/movie. However, it was in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets that she had the opportunity to put herself forward. As she grew up, she became aan accomplished Quidditch playere and a key figure in the fight against Voldemort, a far cry from the little girl he used for his plans.

Ginny has been the subject of several Funko Pop figures over the years. She shows up with variations of Snowball and Quidditch in addition to her standard Hogwarts uniform. She is slightly rarer than some of the other characters. And you might pay a little more for a Funko Pop Ginny Weasley figure.

Lord Voldemort Funko pop

Of course, we had to include the unnamed one! A series can’t be better than her Villain. That’s why the Dark Lord has been included in our selection of the best Harry Potter Funko Pop figures.

Needless to introduce Lord Voldemort? Voldemort is thesworn enemy of Harry, the leader of the Death Eaters and the holder of a near-perfect record of a death curse and a terrible sense of smell. Don’t stare at his weasel eyes for too long or you might summon the Dark Mark!

A few Voldemort Funko figurines are available: one where he is holding Nagini in his arms, which is pretty cool. Those looking for the standard Voldemort shouldn’t have too much trouble. Indeed, it is quite easy to find and not particularly expensive.

Nearly Headless Nick figure

Translucent blue, this Funko Pop represents another important part of the Harry Potter universe: ghosts. As one of Hogwarts’ most famous ghosts, Nearly Headless Nick adds charm and whimsy to a Potter minifigure collection.

Its head is adjustable, so you can choose to display it tilted or planted firmly on top of its body. Embroidered details on Nick’s outfit add texture and character to the figure, with shades of white and translucent blue. Much like the beloved ghost that roams the castle campus, this Pop hasn’t eaten in nearly five hundred years. And he doesn’t need it – but he misses it.

Not only Nearly Headless Nick is one of rare translucent Pops, but our number eight also glows in the dark – no need for a Lumos spell! Not all Nicks possess this particular charm. This one is an exclusive Pop from the 2018 Summer Convention. So snatch it before it’s gone.