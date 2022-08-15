Entertainment

Top Harry Potter Pop Figures

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 13 6 minutes read

The Harry Potter range is some of the most requested Pop figure that Funko has released. Is it a surprise? In fact, each of them is a memorable addition to the world of Harry Potter, and everyone who has read or watched the series has their own favorite.

Are you a Harry Potter fan looking to make a Funko Pop collection? Or are you planning to buy Harry Potter Funko Pops for a fan? Note that the Harry Potter universe is full of creatures, characters, magical and cinematic moments. There are so many choices and a collection can be expanded incredibly. Check out the ten most popular Harry Potter pop figures below to help you out.

Harry Potter Pop Figure

We start where any good list should start – with the main character himself, Harry Potter. Of course, everyone wants to have one. Harry Potter is the chosen one, the boy who lived and the star of all the major films and books. It seems almost futile to write an introduction about him, because even people who have never seen the movies or read the novels now know who Harry Potter is.

pCloud Summer Sale 2022

Due to the popularity of this character, there are many coins. You can buy it in all the outfits Daniel Radcliffe has worn while playing the character. But the most emblematic is probably the harry potter standard pop figure, wearing his Hogwarts uniform and ready to cast a spell. This small model is a must-have for any collection.

Draco Malfoy Figure

harry potter pop figure

Every good hero needs a rival and in the case of Draco Malfoy, he has become an icon in his own right. Despite his wickedness, many fans love him dearly, especially thanks to Tom Felton’s excellent performance in the movies.

Perhaps because of its popularity, the Draco Malfoy Pops Funko Figure is a little harder to find. His mstandard model (in his uniform with his wand, like Harry) being quite rare, it is necessary to count a little more than others. But on the other hand, that makes this figure a particularly great gift for any fan you may have. If you are interested in certain versions of the figure (for example, with a spider whip on his face or in his Quidditch uniform), you can get them at a much lower price to that of the standard Malfoy figure.

Harry Potter Funko Pop Hermione Granger

Holy Hermione. Without her help, Harry would have been long dead and the wizarding world would stagnate under Lord Voldemort’s iron fist. She is definitely one of the characters most popular in the series and, of course, the fantastic Emma Watson has something to do with it.

As with Harry, the Funko Pops Hermione figure comes in many shapes and sizes. If she’s wearing an outfit in a scene that you find particularly beautiful, you can be sure there will be a Funko Pop of that outfit. Fortunately, theStandard Hermione is not too rare, so you can get it without having to spend too much. Other popular variations are: Hermione in her dress from the Yule Ball, or Hermione in her casual clothes holding a time turner.

Ron Weasley action figure

harry potter pop figure

Ron is the Harry’s best friend. He repeatedly demonstrated his bravery and his sense of honor. His mother is one of the most embarrassing of all time, both on screen and in print.

Always there to provide a little comic relief when needed. The character was lovely on paper, and Rupert Grint expertly brought him to life. As part of the main trio, it’s easy to see why many Harry Potter fans can’t wait to get their hands on his Funko Pop figure.

As with Harry and Hermione, the model in Hogwarts uniform is quite easy to find, but there are also many variations. Including Ron with Scabbers and Ron in his winter vacation clothes, to name a few.

Funko 5859 Harry Potter Ron Weasley Pop Vinyl Figure

amazon

14.80