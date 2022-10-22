Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS Announces Military Enlistment, Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Costume In-Demand For Halloween & More

The big news of the week came from BTS. Korean cultural icon BTS aka Bangtan Boys has announced that they will be heading to the military starting in 2023. Jin, the eldest, enters first, followed by Yoongi and RM. Here is an overview of the main titles…

BTS announces enlistment

K-Pop sensations BTS have finally announced their enlistment. RM, Jimin, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook will head to the military one by one. Jin decided to cancel his adjournment. He will begin the procedure after completing his October schedule. Before leaving, Jin will offer a song The Astronaut to his fans. The group plans to resume operations in 2025. In the meantime, HYBE has prepared advanced content for BTS ARMY.

Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow costume, a 2022 Halloween hit

Johnny Depp was the Hollywood Reporter of 2022 because of Amber Heard’s lawsuit. This year, his iconic Jack Sparrow look from Pirates of the Caribbean has been in high demand for Halloween. Retailers said nearly 90% of Jack Sparrow costumes are already sold. The cheap version costs 90 USD while the deluxe version goes up to 300 USD. The actor felt upset when Disney fired him and isn’t keen on making a comeback to the hit franchise.

Kanye West is being sued for $250 million by the family of George Floyd

Rapper Kanye West has been sued for $250 million by the family of George Floyd. He said the person died from a fentanyl overdose, not a homicide. As we know, the death sparked the global Black Lives Matter protest. The lawsuit will be filed by Floyd’s daughter on behalf of her mother, Roxie Washington.

Bella Hadid disapproves of the Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid affair

According to Hollywood tabloid Heat Magazine, Bella Hadid isn’t happy that Gigi Hadid is apparently dating Leonardo DiCaprio. She thinks her sister is too good for him, and this case could end up “hurting and embarrassing” her. She also feels that Gigi Hadid should focus on being a mother and not date a “pattern hunter” like the Titanic star. But Yolanda Hadid is quite happy to see Gigi leaving Zayn Malik while Mohamed Hadid said they were just good friends.

James Corden slams restaurant controversy as stupid

This week, news broke that The Late Late Show misbehaved with the staff at Balthazar restaurant in New York. It seems he was so obnoxious that he was banished from the place. He dismissed the gossip as stupid and said reacting was below him.