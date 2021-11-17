Top inflation since 2012. Barba Navaretti: “Not knowing how long it will last creates uncertainty”

It increases for the fourth consecutive month. Above all, such large growth had not been recorded for twelve years, since September 2012. Inflation is the great unknown that runs along the already complex post-Covid recovery, assuming that we can talk about post in the light of the rise in infections in many countries Europeans. Istat estimates speak of an already known phenomenon, fueled by equally well-known reasons, starting with the increase in the prices of energy goods, but the upward estimate in October (+ 3% on an annual basis, + 0.7% compared to in September) is the element that underpins the stratification of this trend? “The pendulum – says economist Giorgio Barba Navaretti in an interview with Huffpost – is still oscillating between increasing concerns that inflationary pressures may have a long-term impact and reasoning that they may be short-term. The risk is linked to expectations, if they trigger an escalation of prices and wages ”.

Giorgio Barba Navaretti, economist, is professor of international economics at the University of Milan and scientific director of the Luca d’Agliano Study Center.

Inflation is not just a macroeconomic concept. It concerns the daily life of citizens and businesses. The prices of energy goods are 24.9% more expensive than in October a year ago, with fuels up by 15% and with electricity and gas tariffs recording increases of more than 40%. Although not with the same intensity, the wake of inflation also affects the prices of food, personal care and home goods, which went from + 0.9% to + 1% in the space of a month, and those that they have a high purchase frequency. According to Confesercenti, the association that brings together about 350 thousand companies with one million workers employed, the higher inflation could subtract, in two years, 9.5 billion in consumption: about 4 billion this year and 5.5 billion in 2022.

Professor Barba Navaretti, do the levels recorded by inflation in October, never so high since 2012, increase the chances that the phenomenon can consolidate and therefore also the risks?

There is a subject of great uncertainty. Even central banks, although they are moving towards the idea that the increase in inflation may be of a structural type, therefore with a long-term impact, are still uncertain in assuming that it is not a short-term effect. term, essentially due to the post Covid adjustment and the resumption of demand.

So the upward estimate of Istat does not increase the problematic nature of the phenomenon?

The pendulum is still swinging. Rather, the risk is linked to expectations, if they trigger an escalation in prices and wages.

In what sense?

It is clear that there is a theme of expectations that are engaging. The problem of inflation derives from an increase in the costs of raw materials, but also from how much everyone expects an increase in prices, therefore also from companies that are starting to adjust their price lists. To effectively achieve stable high inflation, inflationary expectations need to be nurtured and consolidated.

Isn’t it obvious that these expectations will become more robust?

At the moment no, uncertainty prevails more and this also explains well the fact that the ECB moves with great prudence. Until a few months ago, even the expectations were that there was deflation.

Let’s go into the dynamics of inflation to understand if and how far we are moving towards a structured phenomenon.

Three factors need to be considered. The first is the difficulty of restarting the global chains of value, hence the bottlenecks in the supplies and procurement of raw materials. The second is the very rapid increase in demand due to the post-Covid recovery: companies that managed to sell something during the full emergency drew from the warehouse and now need to replenish it, asking for raw materials and components. The third element is the huge amount of liquidity.

Which of these elements can push inflation towards long-term consolidation?

The first two factors should return to structural limits in a short time, within a few months and this will reduce inflationary pressures. The bulk of liquidity, on the other hand, is still there. Even if the central banks will start to do some tapering, that is to withdraw money from the market, however these will be processes with a long time and the problem of liquidity will not be canceled. Interest rates are likely not going to rise much unless inflation hits very high levels.

Where can the greatest risks come from?

Expectations must not trigger an escalation of prices and wages. The problem of inflationary flares is due to the triggering of a spiral of increases in these two elements. It is clear that if there is a return to lower prices within a reasonable time then the question is settled. If, on the other hand, in addition to the increase in the prices of raw materials, a mechanism is triggered by which companies begin to change their price lists, wages increase, then the picture can become complicated.

Does Italy risk more?

We live in a complicated situation because we have an energy dependence on gas and oil, which are used a lot by families and industries. The weight of energy in our production system is very significant: this is why the increase in the cost of energy can have important negative repercussions. The euro prices of energy goods are rising in dollars and even more in euros as the single currency has depreciated and weakened against the dollar: this creates problems for businesses. An increase in energy costs is not good for our growth.

The impact of the rise in prices can be seen from the electricity and gas bills. Are we heading for a season of permanent price increases?

We are in a phase of high volatility. We have also recently witnessed this phase, with the price of petrol reaching 2 euros per liter and then dropping to 1.3 euros. To get out of this dynamic, the supply conditions of energy sources must be resolved in some way, it is necessary that the supply of petroleum energy goods increases.

So it is not certain that the sting on bills will continue in the coming months?

Demand will continue to be strong, but everything will depend on how the supply conditions of the producing countries will vary.