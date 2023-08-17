Top most mentioned movies on Twitter today

List of presentations that made the most impact among the Twitter user community (Infobay/Jovani Perez)

With over 300 million users, Twitter It has become one of the favorite social networks of internet users, who see this platform as a means to find out about the most commented, relevant or important facts of the time, which is why the entertainment industry also finds one here. popularity meter,

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max are aware of Twitter’s influence, so Want to rank your series and movies in trending topics To arouse the interest of more users who can reproduce the presentations and join in the conversation.

Although in the new digital age it can be easy to get lost among so many novelties 65 million tweets written dailyTwitter trends – which will always be characterized by the use of popular hashtags – can be a guide to what titles are in fashion.

These are the most mentioned movies on Twitter in the last few hours:

1. Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse

Mentions: 3,827

Miles Morales returns for an epic adventure that will take Brooklyn’s friendly neighbor Spider-Man across the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People and face off against a villain who is no longer feared by them. far more powerful than anything known to date. First.

2. Joker

Mentions: 3,430

Arthur Fleck is a man shunned by society, whose motivation in life is to make people laugh. But a series of tragic events will lead him to see the world in another way. The film is based on the popular DC Comics character and Batman’s arch-villain the Joker, but takes on a more realistic and darker take on the character.

3. Barbie

Mentions: 1,721

Live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie dolls.

4.Fast and Furious X

Mentions: 1,230

Over the course of several near-impossible missions, Dom Toretto and his family have been able to outwit, outwit, and outwit any enemy that comes their way. But now they must face their deadliest adversary ever: a terrifying threat that rises from the past, driven by a bloody thirst for revenge and bent on destroying the family and everything Dom holds dear, forever. Determined to destroy. Case.

5. Avatar: The Feeling of Water

Mentions: 1,166

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that plague them, and what they have to do. it occurs. The battles they fight to stay safe, the tragedies they endure to survive.

6. Bitch Life

Mentions: 988

An abandoned dog teams up with other stray dogs to seek revenge on its former owner.

7. Agent Stone

Mentions: 777

Rachel Stone is an intelligence agent, the only woman standing between a powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

8. Spider-Man: A New Universe

Mentions: 637

In a parallel universe where Peter Parker has died, a high school boy named Miles Morales is the new Spider-Man. However, when mob leader Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) builds the “Super Collider” he brings along an alternate version of Peter Parker who will try to teach Miles how to be a better Spider-Man. But he won’t be the only Spider-Man to enter this universe: 4 alternate versions of Spider-Man will emerge and try to return to their universe before all realities collapse.

9. Megalodon 2: The Pit

Mentions: 602

An underwater exploration deep in the ocean turns into chaos when a rogue mining operation threatens the mission, forcing the research team into a dangerous fight for survival. Sequel to ‘The Meg’ (2018).

10.Dune

Mentions: 598

The son of an aristocratic family seeks to avenge his father’s death while also saving a planet rich in spices that he has been tasked to protect. New film adaptation of the novels by Frank Herbert, which was already transferred to the big screen in 1984 by David Lynch.

Illustration image of Twitter logo. (Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid)

Although Twitter has been called sms from internet For its messages that allow a maximum of 280 characters (originally 140 characters), this is not the only thing to which the success of the Blue Bird Network is attributed, but it is also Trend (trend).

It was in 2008 when the platform launched this tool And company co-founder Jack Dorsey described it as “Development of morning information”Because earlier where a person used to get information about the most important news by reading newspaper or watching morning news, now Twitter users get information from trend blogs. a glimpse of what was considered important at a given time,

From that first glance, a path was laid that allowed him to “explore” a certain topic of interest, not only to see the opinions of others, but also to participate in the conversation.

At present, it is possible to see the trending topic at the national and global level.

trends by twitter page is determined by an algorithm And by default, they’re personalized based on the accounts you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are popular at any given time, not topics that have been popular over a period of time or on a daily basis, to help you find the most recently discussed topics.

has also become a trending topic an amplifier Citizen complaints in the world, such as the #MeToo or #BlackLivesMatter movements.

Charm was one of the most watched movies of 2022. (Disney Plus)

with the presence of various streaming platforms There are now more and more new series and movies to enjoy each week and among that accumulation are a few titles they stand out more than othersEstablishing a monopoly on interaction between Internet users.

According to the list of “Year in Searches” annual summary prepared by Google for 2022, The most talked about and searched movie of the year was Thor: Love and ThunderFrom the Marvel universe and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

second on the list black adam, action and adventure film that managed to unite Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill; In third place was the production in which Tom Cruise took part, Top Gun: MaverickThis was followed by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the animated film Charm.

last five places The Brahmastras were: Part One-Shiva, Jurassic World Dominion, KGF: Chapter 2; Uncharted and Morbius.

about the seriesThe two most searched titles of the year were HBO productions. ExcitementAfter dragon house, Disney Plus series, Moon Knight, took the third spot.

In fourth place was the Netflix series, The Watcher, followed by Anna’s invention, In sixth place was the Dahmer series; Then there’s The Boys.

South Korea’s Apocalypse series in eighth place, we are all dead, The boys remained on the ninth stage; And finally, in position number 10 there was a successful adaptation of the book for teenagers. heart rate booster,

keep reading:

more news

Top Movies and Series on Netflix

Most mentioned movies and series on Twitter

Other Streaming Rankings