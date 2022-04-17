Top must-see movies to watch today on Hulu United States

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Hulu, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, with these new challenges in mind, Hulu offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Hulu United States:

one. death on the nile

The investigations of the famous detective Hercule Poirot return. This time, during a cruise on the Nile, Poirot must investigate the mysterious murder of a young heiress with no apparent explanation. This sequel to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) is the adaptation of the novel Death on the Nile (1937) by Agatha Christie.

two. Deadlock

Mack is a former soldier who, after the war, moved to a town with a nuclear power plant, where almost everyone works. Life is peaceful for him there, until a gang of mercenaries led by Ron storm the reactor and take everyone hostage, including a group of kids on a school trip. Now Mack is in a race against the clock and must use his military training to defeat Ron before he causes the reactor to melt down. Along the way, he discovers Ron’s motive, which reveals a bigger secret the city is hiding from Mack.

3. Deep water

A wealthy husband, who allows his wife to have extramarital affairs to avoid divorce, becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s novel.

Four. Twilight

Young Bella Swan was always a very different girl from her childhood years in Phoenix. When her mother remarried, she sent her to live with her father in the small, rainy town of Forks, Washington, a town with no appeal for Bella. But then she meets the mysterious and attractive Edward Cullen, a young man different from the others who hides a secret…

5. Scooby-Doo 2: Unleashed

Continuation of the adventures of Scooby and his gang of friends, who this time face an anonymous masked man with evil plans to terrorize the city of Coolsville.

6. Hideout

To help his little nine-year-old daughter (Dakota Fanning) recover from the shock of her mother’s suicide, a New York psychoanalyst (Robert De Niro) leaves town and goes with the girl to live in a house in the forest. Far from helping her, her surroundings seem to further upset the little girl, whose attitudes become increasingly disturbing. She begins to talk about a dangerous imaginary friend named Charlie, who threatens and terrifies. At first the father does not take it seriously.

7. The wolf of Wall Street

Film based on true events of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the mid-1980s, Belfort was an honest young man pursuing the American dream, but soon at the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to make his clients win, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Money. Can. Women. drugs. Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

8. Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports turning them into legendary icons.

9. The incredible Hulk

Scientist Bruce Banner travels the world trying to find a cure for his problem, in search of an antidote that will allow him to get rid of his Alter Ego. Pursued by the army and by his own internal rage, he is unable to get Betty Ross out of his head. So he decides to return to civilization, where he must confront a creature created when KGB agent Emil Blonsky is exposed to a higher dose of the radiation that turned Bruce into the Hulk. Unable to return to his human state, Emil holds the Hulk responsible for his terrifying condition, while New York City becomes the scene of the final battle between the two most powerful creatures to ever walk the Earth. .

10. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but his daily routine is interrupted by the new villain Vulture and, with him, the most important thing in Peter’s life begins to be threatened. .

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu’s role

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

