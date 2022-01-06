Sports

TOP NEWS 1pm – Here is the new Covid protocol! Juventus-Napoli, all the latest

The voices of the protagonists, the market exclusives and much more on TMW: below the most important news of the morning.

The League challenges Covid with the new protocol. The reason? Always the same: clogged calendar – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

If the ASL blocks a team, is the 3-0 at table automatic? All the answers on Serie A – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Juve-Napoli case, ASL Torino: “Those in quarantine cannot play. The others with FFP2” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

PROBABLE FORMATIONS – The last LIVE on the 20th round: stop at 4 out of 10 matches, waiting for Juve-Napoli – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Inter, Marotta’s solution: “Third mandatory dose and less power to the ASLs” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Milan, new round of tampons for the players: all negative. The club statement – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Napoli: “A positive staff member. Some swabs waiting to be tried” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Bologna-Inter, what date for recovery? Valid on 23 February – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Serie C has 250 positive players: we are moving towards the postponement of the 22nd day of the championship – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Serie A, here is the new Covid protocol! On the pitch with thirteen players including at least one goalkeeper – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

ASL Napoli 2 Director: “If the League cared about our health, it would stop Serie A for 15 days” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Bologna-Inter, the triple whistle of a match never played arrives. Ball to the Sports Judge – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Today Juve-Napoli, Allegri’s squads: Chiesa returns, Bonucci, Ramsey and Pellegrini out – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

