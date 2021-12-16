Sports

TOP NEWS 24 hours – Sanchez-Luuk De Jong exchange. Fiorentina in the second round of the Italian Cup

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

The voices of the protagonists, the market exclusives and much more on TMW: below the most important news of the evening.

Sport – Principle of agreement for Sanchez’s return to Barça. Luuk De Jong at Inter – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Fiorentina beat Benevento to go to the second round of the Italian Cup. 2-1 the final: now Napoli – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Fiorentina 2-1 Benevento, the report cards: Rosati the best, Kokorin disappoints, Giallorossi with his head held high – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Fiorentina, Milenkovic: “We are happy to have won in front of our fans” – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Not only Dybala. Juventus and Cuadrado very close to renewal until 2023 with option – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi is the first woman to have refereed a Serie A team – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Ikone alla Fiorentina? Lille president: “We’ll talk about it after the game against Bordeaux” – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Premier League, 16th round: Arsenal win the derby with West Ham and are in the Champions zone – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Copa del Rey, Villarreal Eurorival on velvet: 1-7 and access to the round of 32 – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Wenger denies a landing at Paris Saint-Germain: “Only pre-Christmas fantasies” – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Irma Testa comes out: “Homosexuality is not an imperfection”

2 weeks ago

LIVE TMW – Juventus, Allegri: “Out Kean and De Sciglio. Vlahovic? Bravo, but we have excellent defenders”

November 5, 2021

“Maradona Sogno Benedetto”, the review of the Prime Video series on the Pibe de Oro :: Blog on Today

November 3, 2021

The report cards of Bologna-Cagliari: De Silvestri rejuvenated, Arnautovic decisive. Evil Lykogiannis and Caceres

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button