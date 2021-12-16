TOP NEWS 24 hours – Sanchez-Luuk De Jong exchange. Fiorentina in the second round of the Italian Cup

The voices of the protagonists, the market exclusives and much more on TMW: below the most important news of the evening.

Sport – Principle of agreement for Sanchez's return to Barça. Luuk De Jong at Inter

Fiorentina beat Benevento to go to the second round of the Italian Cup. 2-1 the final: now Napoli

Fiorentina 2-1 Benevento, the report cards: Rosati the best, Kokorin disappoints, Giallorossi with his head held high

Fiorentina, Milenkovic: "We are happy to have won in front of our fans"

Not only Dybala. Juventus and Cuadrado very close to renewal until 2023 with option

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi is the first woman to have refereed a Serie A team

Ikone alla Fiorentina? Lille president: "We'll talk about it after the game against Bordeaux"

Premier League, 16th round: Arsenal win the derby with West Ham and are in the Champions zone

Copa del Rey, Villarreal Eurorival on velvet: 1-7 and access to the round of 32

Wenger denies a landing at Paris Saint-Germain: "Only pre-Christmas fantasies"