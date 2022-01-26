TOP NEWS 5pm – Gosens one step away from Inter. Future Dybala: check Liverpool

The voices of the protagonists, the market exclusives and much more on TMW: below the most important news of today.

TMW – Inter, Gosens’ visits are scheduled for tomorrow. Tonight at work on the final details – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

TMW – Future Dybala, check Liverpool. Everything will pass from the summit with Juventus in February – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

TMW – Inter-Atalanta white smoke: agreement for Gosens – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

TMW – Ag. Gosens: “Inter are Inter, but some details are still missing. Let’s see.” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

TMW – Salernitana, another name for the attack: survey for the Serbian Mijat Gacinovic – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

LIVE TMW – Mancini: “It is possible that Scamacca will be our starting center forward in March” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

LIVE TMW – Bologna, Aebischer: “Serie A is a great opportunity. I like to score my teammates” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Gravina: “Balotelli? Great relationship on the human level. I agree with Mancini’s choices” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Wall of Schalke 04, up to the 6.5 million of Milan for the defender Thiaw. You need 10 – Read the news: CLICK HERE!