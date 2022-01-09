TOP NEWS 9pm – Juventus at the Olimpico: rumors, analyzes and report cards. Now there is Inter-Lazio

Sports

The voices of the protagonists, the market exclusives and much more on TMW: below the most important news of this evening.

Surreal match at the Olimpico: after a merry-go-round of emotions, Juventus wins 3-4 in Rome – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

The Eagles violate the Griffins’ nest: Spezia makes the battle for salvation its own and chokes Genoa, 1-0 – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

LIKELY FORMATIONS – Serie A, the last LIVE on the 21st round: Zaccagni on the bench, there is F. Anderson – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Serie A, the updated standings: Juve recover and secure 5th place. La Spezia troubles Genoa – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Inter-Lazio, the official formations: Basic and Gagliardini from 1 ‘. There is Sanchez with Lautaro – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Hellas-Salernitana, the official formations: debut from 1 ‘for Depaoli, Gondo in tandem with Djuric – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Roma report cards – Joys and sorrows for Pellegrini. Ibanez absent-minded, he’s the worst – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Juventus report cards – De Sciglio the hero you don’t expect, Morata changes the game – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

Juventus, De Sciglio: “Great character, we have to play all games like this” – Read the news, CLICK HERE!

