Top of Serie A: Giroud Enlightenment in tandem with Immobile, Andreazzoli ‘the loser’ can smile | First page

there the formation of the best 11 players, plus the coach, of the 2nd day of Serie A, according to the votes of the correspondents of CalcioMercato.com:

VICARIO (Empoli) 8

He preaches at church, slaps anything in the corner.

MOLINA (Udinese) 7.5

Solemn player in solemn team. Wonderful crosses throughout the match (with assists). In the end, a network of enchanting arrogance.

ISMAJLI (Empoli) 7

The Albanian garra. Tears up Harry Potter (McKennie), knocks out Bernardeschi, humiliates Morata.

LUPERTO (Empoli) 7.5

Evening by Johnny Depp. He makes fun of Dybala, he even beats him inside the area.

CAMBIASO (Genoa) 8

At the first pitch of his life under the North he scores. The debut at the Ferraris that moved our correspondent.

PELLEGRINI (Rome) 8

Mou inflates him with compliments, he reciprocates without bursting and scores two goals. Tiraggiro heritage of humanity.

VERETOUT (Rome) 7.5

Wins the ballot with Tonali by a whisker. Because a good free kick can deceive, the action of Roma’s second goal absolutely not.

LUIS ALBERTO (Lazio) 8

The sulking Sarrismo is over: a goal, 3 assists and 107 balls played. Hello.

CORREA (Inter Milan) 8.5

From the rigid Contismo to Inzaghi’s tiki-Tucu. The Argentine enters and resolves the match with Verona, head and foot. The second goal is of a shocking naturalness.

PROPERTY (Lazio) 8.5

A hat-trick can be scored against Thiago Motta’s Spezia by missing a penalty. Especially if your name is Ciro.

GIROUD (Milan) 8

The curse of the nine does not touch the French in the least. Double and enlightenment.

COACH: ANDREAZZOLI (Empoli) 8

At the microphones of Dazn, in the post-match, he makes fun of Balzaretti’s new cut. He feels he has done the feat, and finally relaxes. What category did he fall into? In the winners or in the losers?

HERE ARE THE SENT – This is the group of correspondents of our site on the 10 Serie A fields: Pontoni for Udinese-Venice, Righelli and Guarro for Verona-Inter, Marcangeli for Lazio-Spezia, Belotti for Atalanta-Bologna, Balice for Juventus-Empoli, Targetti for Fiorentina -Turin, Tripodi for Genoa-Naples, Bedogni for Sassuolo-Sampdoria, Tretola for Salernitana-Rome, Longo for Milan-Cagliari.