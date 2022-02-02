‘Top priority’ crypto payment card for Binance Ukraine in 2022

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, continues to push operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), preparing a new payment card in Ukraine.

Binance Ukraine’s new CEO Kirill Khomyakov said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine that Binance is seeking to achieve dominance in the Ukrainian crypto market by offering a wide range of services for the local population.

“Binance’s card is not yet available for Ukrainian users, but we are actively working on its launch. This is one of our top priorities for 2022“Khomyakov told Cointelegraph.

In addition to launching a crypto payment card, Binance Ukraine is also pursuing the active development of local services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and fan tokens. The company is planning to launch a fan token of a major sports team in Ukraine soon to enable new interactions with fans, Khomyakov added.

Ukrainian legislation does not directly allow payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), as these assets are not recognized as legal tender, however there is still no ban on transactions derived from cryptocurrencies.

“The Binance card has a cryptocurrency balance with no fiat balance required. At the time of the transaction, the amount is automatically converted into fiat“explained Khomyakov.”Our local partners ensure that all products co-branded with Binance are provided in 100% compliance with all rules and regulatory requirements“, he concluded.

Some Ukrainian government officials, such as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov, have also previously pointed out that local laws do not prohibit payments from crypto if those assets are converted to fiat.

Some countries like Russia have even banned cryptocurrency payments, but that hasn’t stopped state institutions like the Hermitage Museum from accepting crypto-derived payments during a Binance-backed NFT online auction.

Binance planned to introduce its card in Russia as well, despite the bans. The product was announced in 2020, but has not yet been launched as of today.

“At the moment, the launch of the card in Russia is not a priority“Binance Eastern Europe Director Gleb Kostarev told Cointelegraph, adding that the company is now focused on developing a”regulatory field around cryptocurrencies“.