umma | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

With Umma (23%), her feature debut, Iris K. Shim seeks to make a production at the level of the best Korean horror films, which are recognized by the most staunch fans of the genre thanks to their qualities to generate fear. Nevertheless, umma is far from it. Despite touching on interesting themes such as guilt and generational trauma, the film starring Sandra Oh and produced by Sam Raimi has erred on multiple fronts, mainly when it comes to its execution. For critics, it is a hopelessly failed film full of genre clichés.

It might interest you: The figure of the mother in horror films

The spectacular performance of sandra oh To save this feature film from its weaknesses, the reviews have been devastating since its premiere in North America, a trend that continued in other foreign countries, according to the opinion of journalists, it has been a wasted opportunity on the part of Shim and a movie with over-the-top supernatural elements, hackneyed and meaningless. As of this weekend, Umma is already part of the HBO Max catalog in Mexico.

The film revolves around Amanda (sandra oh) and her daughter (Fivel Stewart), who live a quiet life on an American farm, but when her deceased mother’s remains arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the fear of becoming her own mother. Umma also stars Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee and Tom Yi.

Scholars have agreed that Umma works more like an emotional mother-daughter drama than a horror film, despite the fact that the family themes raised are terrifying in themselves. In this sense, they point out that the decision to wrap this idea in the conventional tropes of supernatural terror is what has reduced the efficiency and impact on the possible nuances that could adequately explore the concept, and although some scenes manage to frighten, they are scarce in an uneven development. In short, Umma is described as “an exercise in mediocre horror.”

Continue reading the story

As we anticipated, it is the interpretation of Sandra Oh that has achieved a unanimous favorable consensus, however, she has not been the only actress, also the work of Fivel Stewart has been praised. Among other positive comments, a section of critics praises the seriousness with which the story deals with supernatural elements and traumatic relationships.

With no genuine scares, too many jump scares, and an absence of atmosphere and tension, Umma (23%) fails as a genre exercise, offering only a cursory examination of generational trauma. Below, we share some opinions of the critic.

Also read: The Devil’s Legacy | Horror always runs in the family

Laura Sirikul of IGN:

‘Umma’ isn’t scary, but the themes behind it are terrifying as it deals with generational trauma and guilt. Although the cultural references are deep, it is full of symbolic images that are never fully explained. Although Oh and Stewart give solid performances, the tone and tension of the story ends up being choppy and underwhelming.

Frank Scheck’s The Hollywood Reporter:

Oh delivers a totally committed performance, bravely cutting through the physically demanding rhythms of horror films and unafraid to make her character sometimes unlikable. But her best efforts aren’t enough to elevate ‘Umma’ above its lackluster B-movie status.

Peter Sobczynski from RogerEbert.com:

The film strangely takes what could have been a moving and powerful drama about traumatic family ties and attempts to adapt it as a lackluster exercise in horror, replete with dark scenes that land with lulling regularity.

Hector A. Gonzalez of Lou and Clear Reviews:

…the film is dragged down by underdeveloped themes and verbatim horror tropes. Even with Sam Raimi attached as producer, Umma would have worked better as a drama with some magical realism attached to it rather than a basic, lifeless horror.

Martin Tsai of The AV Club:

…Shim’s film downplays the possible nuances that could emerge from a proper exploration of his concept…

Kieran Freemantle of Pop Culture Maniacs:

While Umma wants to match recent horror movies in themes and ideas, it fails as a good genre exercise. Many horror movies have a lot of atmosphere and tension, which adds to the audience’s investment in the characters. But here, the only thing there is is an excess of jumpscares…

Brian Orndorff of blu-ray.com:

…although Shim keeps his film short (less than 80 minutes long), he doesn’t master a tonal or thematic balance in the effort, delivering a lackluster effort at best.

Scott Mendelson of Forbes:

It’s a scare-free, barely alive horror film that offers nothing more than a cursory examination of generational trauma.

Therese Lackson of Collider:

‘Umma’ is a solid debut for Shim with a solid story and a standout performance from Oh. It examines generational trauma, identity, and what it means to confront your past, and it does so effectively.

Heather Wixson from Daily Dead:

Umma isn’t necessarily the most original genre film this year, but there’s something about how Shim didn’t go down the traditional path with his supernatural story that connected with me, and I just enjoyed the seriousness with which the story tackles all the elements of the genre. and the relationships of these characters.

Continue reading: Sinister Twin | Top reviews, reviews and ratings