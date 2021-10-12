Top TV shows on social media and most popular posts in September

De Filippi’s program also dominates in the best posts

The social ‘beast’ of Maria De Filippi struggling with that of Fabio Fazio in September, in the midst of the start phase of the 2021-2022 TV season, with many television programs and brands on the launching pad. In August, ‘Che tempo che fa’ was established, capable of bringing home 5.9 million interactions on the four main platforms. In the following month – says the ranking defined by Sensemakers for Primaonline.it based on the findings of Shareable – the leader is ‘Amici’.

The podium: Friends at the top

The defilippiano talent, which was back on air in ‘strip’ programming in the afternoon and with a placement on Canale 5 also on Sunday, did better on social media (6.7 million interactions and 9.8 million video views) both than ‘Big Brother’ (with 5.5 million interactions, but at a record share of 44 million video views), and on the Sunday program of the third network (with 3.8 million interactions on social networks).

The program conducted by Alfonso Signorini can count on life on air in two different evenings of the Vip version of the reality show, which is producing fairly good editorial results. The key broadcast on Sunday of the third network (at 3.8 million interactions on social networks), with Fabio Fazio in charge and Luciana Littizzetto in support, evidently suffered a ‘towing’ deficit in September.

‘Che tempo che fa’, in fact, proposing itself with a formula very similar to that of last season, began its autumn TV programming only on October 3rd.

The other positions

In Sensemakers’ top five social networks’ Verissimo ‘is confirmed (which has also conquered a new position on Sunday on TV), albeit falling to fourth place; in addition to Amici, the other Defilippian brand in the ranking, ‘Men and Women’, instead rose from tenth to fifth place.

Behind the very first, to record the social success of the new edition of ‘X-Factor’: the SkyUno program, also broadcast by Tv8, on social networks performs excellent: it is sixth with 2 million interactions in the overall ranking, but above all it is second for video views, reaching 21.5 million views for its artists and moments reproposed in clips coming only behind the ‘Gf’.

Much more detached from the first in terms of performance came all the other brands in the top 15, with the incredible overtaking of Mario Giordano and ‘Fuori dal coro’ (seventh) on the long runner social ‘Le Iene’ (eighth). All in all below expectations were the social performances of the most popular brands of the flagship weekend, both new entries for Sensemaker: it is only thirteenth ‘Tale is what show’, while it is fourteenth ‘Tu si que vales’.

Comparison between broadcasters

The ranking for television groups, which can be extrapolated from the Top 15, tells that the balance has remained more or less the same as the month before, but with Viale Mazzini a little weakened. Rai has placed four titles instead of the six in August among the best: the aforementioned Fazio program in third place and then ‘Who has seen it?’ (tenth), ‘As and what show’ (fourteenth) and ‘Tg3’ (fifteenth).

Mediaset, on the other hand, this time placed eight titles (one more) in the list of the best. In addition to those already mentioned, there is in fact ‘Dritto e Rovescio’, in eleventh place. Finally, Sky has positioned Masterchef among the top brands on social media in addition to ‘X-Factor’, while La7 is back in the ranking with ‘Propaganda Live’.

Best performing post

In the Sensemaker ranking of the best performing posts, in September the attention was dominated by ‘Amici’, which occupies all the positions of the top ten except the last three. The eighth position was won by ‘Che tempo che fa’, relaunching a photo with Roberto Benigni and Nicoletta Braschi on Facebook.

The Tuscan artist dedicates splendid words to his wife, on the occasion of the conquest of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Venice. Tenth position again for Fazio, again on Facebook and again with a photo: it is won by a post with Julia Roberts who tells how she is aging “with dignity, humor and serenity”.

In ninth position there is instead a post on Instagram by “Men and Women” dedicated to the memory of Nicolas Lorenzo, the former competitor who recently lost his life in a car accident. First among the posts of ‘Amici’ and at the top of the top ten, finally, the one dedicated to the late Michele Merlo.

