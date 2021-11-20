Top10: the live streaming of Calvisano-Viadana

Kick-off at 20.35, for the advance of the eighth round

The Lombard derby between Calvisano and Viadana – paired in sixth place at 14 (hosts with one game less, after the postponement of the away match in Rome against Lazio) opens the eighth round of Top10, with a challenge that for the Brescia begins to have a specific weight of relief, to remain hooked to a playoff train that runs at great speed.

Back – among the hosts – Simone Ragusi, a very important weapon for Guidi’s trocar, while Fernandez – head coach of the Mantua, decidedly calm with a view to safety, and still with post-season dreams more than within reach after the clear home success against Mogliano – will have to do without Lautaro Sandri in the third row, one of the best players of recent seasons, but aims to give continuity to the good victory of last weekend.

The formations of Calvisano-Viadana – Top10: eighth day

Calvisano: Van Zyl; Ragusi, Bronzini, Garrido-Panceyra, Susio; Hugo, Albanese-Ginammi; Vunisa (cap), Izekor, Grenon; Lewis, Van Vuren; Leso, Luccardi, Brugnara.

Available: Morelli, D’Amico, Zanetti, Maurizi, Bernasconi, Brighetti, Consoli. annex do you drive

Rugby Viadana 1970: Galliano A., Jannelli, Ceballos, Quintieri, Massari, Apperley, Jelic; Locatelli, Rossi, Wagenpfeil, Mannucci, Boschetti, Galliano, Ribaldi, Halalilo

Available: Teeth Ant., Sassi, Novindi, Schinchirimini, Stavile, Di Chio, Ferrarini, Modena. annex Fernandez

