TopGoal brings football legends to Binance NFT

TopGoal, the platform that collects trading cards of footballers in NFT, announced today new agreements with big names in football which will become non-fungible token available on Binance NFT.

The big names in football on Binance NFT with TopGoal

The platform collaborates with famous football players, institutions and clubs by offering digital player card packs that can be won and owned by game participants.

Alessandro del Piero, Christian Vieri and Gabriel Batistuta they are just the latest famous names in football who have closed deals with Top Goals, to tie their name to the game in NFT.

Top goal also released its airdrop on the Binance NFT platform for the second series of his digital papers. At the beginning of the year the company had closed agreements with Guti, Michael Owen and Rivaldo, former international champions. This drop also took place on Binance NFT, therefore it is a collaboration that has been renewed.

Alessandro Del Piero said:

“Football is the most popular sport in the world and there are many historical moments that deserve to be remembered. Bringing NFT and soccer together can offer fans the opportunity to collect these great moments from the players they support, build their fantasy squad, and play with one-of-a-kind football legendary cards. I’m thrilled to be part of it “.

The Coin of Champions football project

In Italy, in mid-September, a project was released that links the name of some players to a proprietary currency, Coin of Champions, which will soon be able to be used to make purchases of goods and services on a dedicated platform.

The token gained about the 365%.

Football and cryptocurrencies

But this news is hardly surprising considering the great involvement of the crypto world in the world of sport and in that of football in particular.

Crypto.com, an exchange based in Singapore, after sponsoring last year’s Coppa Italia final has become the main sponsor of the Serie A football league.

Binance in recent days it has closed a agreement with Lazio to have their own brand on the official team jerseys for the next three years.

Same goes for the other Capitoline team, the Rome, which for 83 million euros closed with Digitalbits a three-year agreement of sponsorship.

The Milan and the Juventus instead they chose two exchanges, Bitmex And Bitget, to sponsor their brand on the sleeves of the official uniform.

Inter instead he abandoned his over twenty-year partnership with Pirelli to embrace Socios, the crypto company that thanks to its fan token makes the interaction between fans and favorite team much more direct.

But also Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona they have closed collaboration agreements with companies in the crypto world.

The possibility of having extra earnings is one of the main characteristics that make the cryptocurrency and NFT sector interesting for a world like that of football for some time in great liquidity crisis.

Companies like Socios, Digitalbits, TopGoal, Sorare, offer to teams new interesting sources of income from the interactions that can be achieved thanks to the fan tokens created by these companies.