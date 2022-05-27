Topless and in a thong Sara Maldonado is very happy on the beach

Pleasing -and at the same time surprising- his followers in Instagram Sara Maldonado was seen in topless while walking very happy on the beach. Wearing only the bottom of her micro bikini and a palm hat she now does not hesitate to show off her new figure proudly.

The 42-year-old Mexican actress confessed last year that she underwent liposculptureand the results have pleased her so much that from then on she has published photographs on her social networks that show her on different beaches and exclusive resorts of Mexico, to the extent that it already has more than half a million followers in Instagram.

Sara takes one of the starring roles in the comedy series “The gallant”which after several delays will be released on June 8 in Star+. She shares credits with Ernest Laguardia, Humberto Zurita Y Ana Claudia Talancon. in your account Instagram shared the trailer and wrote the message “The story of a sex symbol in the nineties. And now, obviously, a total loser. Don’t miss it, June 8.”

