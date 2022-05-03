Topless, Yanet García raises the temperature

Yanet García with null garment, raises the heat in her fans

The famous “former Weather Girl”, Yanet García, once again chose to pose in a garment on her torso and with thread, leaving very little to the imagination of her millions of followers and of course managing to raise the temperature to the highest level.

This is how with his characteristic style he managed to pamper the pupil of his most demanding admirers.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican model has become a celebrity within the famous Instagram social network, a social profile in which she has about 15 million followers.

It is there that they admire her beauty and stylized silhouette that she has achieved after several years of training and a healthy lifestyle.

However, despite the fact that she rose to fame thanks to her work as a television host, obtaining the title of “Climate Girl” from the program ‘Hoy’, she has also managed to conquer the hearts of those who follow her through virtual communities. .

As expected, the Monterrey native received recognition from her fans, who in a few hours rated the flirtatious postcard with thousands of reactions, in addition to comments in which they recognized how beautiful it looks.

An emoji of a red heart and one of fire was the simple text that Lewis Howes’s ex-partner chose as a caption for his publication on the camera network.

What a spectacular photo you are beautiful Yanet García, beautiful”, “Don’t suck that asshole cheats on this woman!”, “My God looks like a princess, a vision that casts a spell on a man”, were some of the most prominent messages.