Tor anonymous network is very slow, but that could be history

This network, also known as “The Onion Router”, is a project that has been running for many, many years and was actually designed from the start to protect the identity of its users. The data packets that are transmitted through it they do not reveal the IP address from which they come, and of course it is also able to preserve the integrity of this data without “observers” capable of intercepting it (although we will never be 100% anonymous on the Internet). This, precisely, is why this network is used, for example, to visit the Deep Web. However, the Achilles heel that this network has always had has been speed, but this is very close to changing.

The Tor network significantly improves its performance

Those responsible for the development of this network, known as the “Tor Project” have announced that the new version of the Tor protocol will include a system called “Congestion Control”. This is designed to improve the performance of the entire network, as well as to maximize its performance. Keep in mind that the Tor network is a distributed network that makes our data pass through a series of nodes to ensure its privacy, but these, being limited, cause congestion between users.

Precisely this congestion is responsible for the Tor network offering us fairly low browsing speeds when compared to the traditional network. This Congestion Control that is very close to reaching the network is the work of many years of developmentsince it really was a very big stumbling block to speed up browsing without sacrificing the privacy of its users.