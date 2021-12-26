Torchia, agent Rugani: “A clear signal about the future”

The editorial staff of Calciomercato.it interviewed Davide Torchia, Daniele Rugani’s agent, on an exclusive basis. His statements on the defender under Juventus

There Juventus seems to be back on the main road after the recent victories in the championship, shortening the gap in the standings from direct rivals for the race to a place in Champions League.

Little space so far in the black and white squad for Daniele Rugani, returned to Continassa last summer after the double loan first at Rennes in France and then in the row of Cagliari. The former Empoli class of ’94 responded in any case when he was called into question by the coach Allegri, collecting four tokens in total (2 as a starter) between Serie A and Champions in this first part of the season. The editorial staff of Calciomercato.it interviewed exclusively Davide Torchia, Rugani’s agent, to take stock of his client and analyze the moment of Juventus between the field and the transfer market in view of the January window.

Juventus are back in the running for a place in the Champions League: can Allegri reach the fourth place goal?

“The team is in clear recovery, it is having a good continuity of results in the last few games. Allegri is directing it towards that solidity that leads to grinding points. The difference from the closest ones is given by the points lost in the first few days, where Juve struggled a lot: there is a whole second round to play and the bianconeri have what it takes to reach the top four. Even if it won’t be easy, considering that in my opinion five-six teams will play for access to the next Champions League. Therefore, a couple of things will inevitably have to stay out ”.

Are the Juve squad up to the point to continue climbing in the rankings?

“If I were in Allegri I would be confident, also because Juve will recover important players such as for example Dybala, essential for this team even more so after the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo. His contribution, as well as that of church, will be decisive in the second part of the season. The results obtained during their absence, however, show the strength of the Juventus squad despite the objective difficulties encountered at the beginning of the season ”.

Speaking of Dybala: the renewal continues to slip but the will of the parties is to continue together. Would you lock the Argentine in black and white?

“Dybala is a strong player, very strong, who would be important in any project especially at Juventus in this precise historical period.. His talent is there for all to see, when he is well he makes a difference like few others and he is one of the best players in our Serie A. In my opinion Juve does well for two reasons to continue the relationship with Dybala: for the technical figure and the performances he ensures on the pitch, as well as a market component because he is not easily replaceable and his farewell would have a high economic impact for the club to try to replace him with another champion of the same level. Therefore Juventus, I would rightly say, is trying to plan a technical and economic investment on which it focused years ago “.

Juventus transfer market, Torchia: “Vlahovic would suit Allegri”

Allegri’s team revealed objective difficulties in attack: the bianconeri are aiming for Vlahovic to make the leap in quality, how would you see him paired with Dybala?

“Vlahovic is young and very good, he is already a strong center forward and can still improve by acquiring further experience since he is only a class of 2000. If we talk about a technical question, a landing at Juve for him can be an interesting thing because he would stay in Italy. in a top club, where prospects change and where he can do very well. If Vlahovic instead makes it essentially an economic question, then the gap especially with the big di Premier League it is so unbalanced that it would be very difficult for Juventus to compete on an equal footing with the English. From an exquisitely tactical point of view we are talking about a classic, pure but at the same time modern striker that would suit everyone. I have no doubts that he would fit perfectly into Allegri’s schemes at Juventus and together with Dybala in attack“.

Vlahovic was recently ‘canceled’ by Rugani in the Allianz Stadium match between Juventus and Fiorentina: can you give us an assessment of your client’s season?

“The club and the coach are focusing on Daniele, when he was called on the pitch he always made excellent performances, in line with the performance that the other defenders had, which has always been very high. We are happy with Juventus and Allegri’s confidence, there are clear signs on this aspect. For the rest we continue like this and aim at the most important thing which is the attachment to the shirt, as recently also exposed by the Juventus managers. At Juve they care a lot about the players who have always been tied to the club and who have made sacrifices even by playing less. This is an added value to be part of such a group and in a club of the caliber of Juventus, where Daniele has grown up ”.

So it is unlikely that it will move in January despite several market sirens …

“I don’t give any time limit to things right now, there is no time step. There is a step which is the union of intentions between the player and the club and it goes on without any problem. If one day something different happens, Juventus will talk about it: we are very much aligned in this sense. It is not a question of a lack of ambition but of an awareness of doing things well and being part of a project, which is a different thing “.

Sarri is always one of Rugani’s admirers, now on the Lazio bench: only rumors?

“Right now there are so many rumors about players, it always happens when the transfer market arrives. It occurs a bit for everyone, at least 90% of the players are talked about in the newspapers and the media. First look at the situations you have at home: right now there are so many words but you don’t even go after everything you say “.