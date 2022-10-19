Toretto in an electric car? Fast and Furious 10 succumbs to electromobility

Fast and Furious must be one of the most profitable franchises in recent decades. With nine films on his way and a tenth installment (Fast X) in filming that should be released in 2023, the adventures of Dominic Toretto with his family and friends will apparently take a drastic turn.

But it’s not like the movie becomes a drama or a musical. Of course, for the most purist of cars it may be closer to a horror film, since some vehicles that will appear in the film could be seen on the set and the classics with which they surrendered to the fans at their feet do not stand out. .

As could be seen in a YouTube video that aimed to show the criticism of the neighbors for the scandal that occurs on the set, what caught the attention is the presence of electric cars, specifically a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, the Rechargeable reinvention of the legendary Dodge Charger R/T.

In this way, in a world that breathed gasoline, with portentous bellows and maximum power, now they must also coexist with the electric sports cars that are changing the history of the industry.

And this Dodge is the only electric that would jump on the screen with Fast X? Not at all, from what could be seen in images, another American electric prototype, the new DeLorean Alpha5, will also be part of the adventure.

In this way, the evolution of the model that dazzled millions as a time machine will now return to the big screen, but under a totally new and different concept.

Would Brian O’Conner have liked this change from V8s to electrics? Lest they succumb to sadness, the video also caught a glimpse of a Charger R/T, so it won’t all be buzzing and artificial exhaust sounds.

And it’s not the only thing. As could be seen on Vin Diesel’s instagram, another classic that he is very fond of will continue on screen. “Shout out to the amazing automotive imaging department…the care and craftsmanship that goes into each vehicle…from the shop to the screen. Ha ha. This one has a particularly special story… remind me to tell it to you, ”the actor commented on his social network.

Not much official information regarding the story has yet been delivered, although nothing can really surprise us anymore if we consider that in the ninth installment they took the story to space.

For now, we know that Justin Lin will not be in charge of the direction (as in previous editions), in fact, the same filmmaker wrote on twitter that “with the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to take a step back as director of ‘Fast X’, while staying on the project as producer. For 10 years and five movies we’ve been able to shoot with the best actors, the best stunts and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew, and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

And who will be the director? Louis Leterrier, responsible for films such as “The Incredible Hulk” and the “Lupin” series.

As for the cast, “The Rock” will not be there, although Vin Diesel tries to convince Johnson. But those who are confirmed are, in addition to “Toretto”, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Jason Statham. In addition, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Daniela Melchior, who was seen in “The Suicide Squad”, joined.