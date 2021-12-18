World

Tories lose elections in stronghold after 200 years, BoJo is warned

James Reno
An epochal defeat for the Tories. A threatening warning for Boris Johnson about his estate in the country. The British Conservative Party was defeated in the by-election which was held in North Shropshire, a seat it had held for nearly 200 years and which was won by the libdems by a margin of 6,000 votes. In previous elections, the Tories had won in the rural county by 23,000 votes.

The defeat adds new difficulties for the British premier, accused of the scandals of the “illegal” parties because they were organized in the midst of the prohibitions of gathering and reunion due to the pandemic, for the management of the pandemic itself with the advance of Omicron and dire predictions on infections in the near future. “I take personal responsibility for the result,” Boris Johnson said in an interview with Sky News, who spoke of a “very disappointing result” and said he “fully” understands the frustration of voters.

In addition to Boris Johnson, a blow to the party. By-elections in North Shropshire were necessary following the resignation of a former minister, Owen Paterson, over a corruption scandal. Johnson had tried to save Paterson and was heavily criticized for that too, not just by opponents.

“This time BoJo is in serious trouble,” journalist Bill Emmott told Huffpost, according to whom the descending parable of the Latin premier has begun.

