Torino crowns Fiorentina: 4-0 without history, Juric to -4 from Europe | A league

The long tail of the 21st day of Serie A continued today, with the first of the postponements due to postponements due to Covid of Sunday matches: the Piedmont TAR intervened, suspending the quarantine of the players of the Turin, previously imposed by the ASL. So the match scheduled for yesterday afternoon has been moved to today: Ivan’s grenade Juric at 17 asphalted for 4-0 there Fiorentina by Vincenzo Italian, in the challenge between two teams that were experiencing a good period, apart from the virus. The hosts have only lost once in their last six and are now standing at -4 from the Europe area and from the sixth place, occupied by the Violet: they decide BrekaLo’s brace and goals from Singo and Sanabria, with the Croatian and the Paraguayan now at 5 goals in Serie A. The guests, for their part, with one game less, have 32 points like Roma and Lazio and remain -6 from Juve and -9 from fourth place and from the zone Champions League. Very bad goal scorer Dusan Vlahovic, with 16 goals so far, totally canceled by Bremer. Torino had only won three of their last 26 Serie A matches against Fiorentina (9N, 13P), before this one.

