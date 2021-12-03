Torino-Empoli 2-2, the report cards: Juric gives up playing. The man of destiny Mantia

Final result: Turin-Empoli 2-2

TURIN

Milinkovic-Savic 6 – He has no particular faults on goals, in a couple of circumstances he puts the piece into it.

Zima 5.5 – Half a mess with Singo is his, because he stops instead of going against Pinamonti on the ball that comes from the rear.

Bremer 6 – In the opponent’s area he is a factor, on set pieces, so he is watched on sight. He is the most dangerous both in defense, where he risks his own goal, and forward, when he breaks through on the counterattack.

Good morning 5.5 – Author of the raid and the passage – rather than assist – for Pjaca’s goal. Then he keeps a good guard when the ball comes to his side. However, it is anticipated by La Mantia on 2-2.

Single 5 – His race is obviously tainted with red. He gets out of the sphere and then Di Francesco has to sink, when perhaps he could stall.

Lukic 6 – Sewing work in the middle of the field, the problem increases exponentially when the Taurus remains in ten.

Pobega 7 – Capital performance in the first half, goals aside, in any case as a consummate striker (which he is not). From one area to another, it is always positive and runs a lot. At the ninety-fourth he runs and makes Luperto take the yellow.

Aina 6 – He seeks glory with a very insidious cross shot which, however, does not find the goal (from 89 ‘Izzo sv).

Praet 6 – Less attacking than Pjaca, for this reason he remains on the field after the expulsion which leaves Toro in ten. Try to give quantity, also going down towards the midfield (from 75 ‘Rincon sv)

Pjaca 6.5 – Very nice goal, but then he was replaced shortly after half an hour due to the red in Singo. Pay for the characteristics that are too offensive (from 37 ‘ Vojvoda 6 – Must make a virtue of necessity, entering when Turin is already ten)

Sanabria 5.5 – He enters the action of the first goal – when his shot is stopped – but then has few chances to make a difference. In ten against eleven even less (from 75 ‘Zaza sv).

Ivan Juric 5.5 – He is certainly unfortunate because without Singo’s expulsion he would have probably earned three points instead of 1. The change between Pjaca and Vojvoda can be discussed, but the idea was to cover himself, but so he almost gave up playing.

EMPOLI

Vicar 5.5 – He gives too much confidence to Zurkowski who returns a poisoned ball to him. He doesn’t close the first post on Pobega, then gets nailed by Pjaca.

Stojanovic 5.5 – Pjaca becomes his worst nightmare and with Aina it doesn’t go much better. He resets himself with the team in numerical superiority.

Romagnoli 6.5 – They happen not only in form but also in facts. He reopens it with an imperious detachment from a corner kick. Second center in a row away.

Luperto 6.5 – Left too free to set up, he draws a perfect cross for the 2-2 after having made the dress rehearsal with a large ball vertically.

Mark 5.5 – More cautious when the teams play evenly, then he gets licenses but gets a yellow card and risks with a bad horizontal pass. From 62 ‘Parisi 7 – It makes fire and flames on that band. Rincon risks his own goal to stop his initiative.

Zurkowski 5 – Ugly mess on the Turin advantage, he falls asleep being fooled by Pobega. He tries to fix it but he can’t. From 62 ‘ Haas 6.5 – It gives amplitude and as soon as it can it cuts towards the center.

Curls 6.5 – Pivot of the median at just 20 years old, he carries the ball with his head held high, demonstrating a maturity above the average of his peers.

Bandinelli 6 – The goal in the derby gave him a good boost of confidence. He is confirmed as the most dynamic man with his bucks. From 53 ‘ Bajrami 6.5 – Fundamental to take advantage of the numerical superiority with his dribble.

Henderson 6.5 – Tactical attacking midfielder, he unites the lines of play. Marksman on set pieces, his assist from the flag for Romagnoli.

By Francesco 6.5 – He makes the second point of movement by launching himself into the open spaces from Pinamonti. Forces Singo to the expulsion foul and causes a crossbar. From 62 ‘ The Mantia 7 – One goal canceled, the other good. And what a goal, he crosses it with an imperious detachment.

Pinamonti 6 – In hype for several weeks, this time he has to fight to erode the wall built by Bremer. Precious in the work of the bank, he gives a brilliant heel to Di Francesco. From 90 ‘Mancuso sv

Aurelio Andreazzoli 6.5 – The ball circulates slowly until Singo’s red which changes the cards on the table, making the impossible possible. Anticipate the move Bajrami to further raise the center of gravity of the team, completing the work with the decisive grafts of Parisi and La Mantia.