Torino Film Festival 2021, reviews. First part

A tough guy, a western star, an Oscar winner, a great director and actor: few artists in the history of cinema have left their mark like Clint Eastwood. On the occasion of his eighth decade as a star of American cinema, Warner Bros. celebrates a true icon with a series of nine documentaries that trace his exceptional career. Among the collaborators, colleagues and admirers interviewed, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Kevin Costner, Martin Scorsese, who defines him in the doc as the last heir to the great tradition of classic American cinema of the studios with which he grew up, Steven Spielberg and Peter Morgan. The result is compiling, certainly not unpublished, but for the hard and pure Eastwooders this didactic and sometimes didactic immersion in Eastwoodian poetics, although redundant, is nevertheless a comfortable balm, especially in terms of the review of many similarities, recurring elements and rhymes interior of his filmography.

Photo: Zero Fucks Given, What Josiah Saw, Une jeune fille qui va bien

Read also: Torino Film Festival: from Monica Bellucci to Clint Eastwood, the program and the films of the 39th edition


