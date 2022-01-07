Torino-Fiorentina, grenade with the Primavera? The Serie A league goes straight

Torino trembles after the Serie A protocol: a new Council is expected today. But the Primavera can play against Fiorentina

On paper there is an odd hypothesis just to write it: that Turin, on Sunday 9 January at 2.30 pm, will face the Fiorentina of Italian with his team Spring. Not one kid, not two. Just the whole of Coppitelli’s Under 19 team should replace the big group of Juric, closed in quarantine until Monday unless the ASL modifies the device or the club voluntarily chooses to hack it. Reading the new protocol launched by the Serie A League at the Epiphany, in fact, the scenario is plausible: “If one or more players of the same club test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the match will be played, according to the schedule of each competition, provided that the club in question has less than thirteen players (including at least one goalkeeper) among those registered in the squads. of the First Team and the Primavera squad born by 31 December 2003“. Even more to read the next press release from the League: “The confidence of being able to play all the matches of the next day of January 9 prevails, finally overcoming the confusion generated by the measures of the ASL”. The law was passed by the Lega Council and shortly afterwards the first fears began to spread in the Turin management.

Cairo’s fears: “It makes no sense to let Primavera play”

The Council, we recall, is the executive body of the Serie A League. It is currently made up of the president Dal Pino, the managing director De Siervo and four representatives of the clubs, Giulini, Percassi, Scaroni and Setti. President Cairo thundered, through ANSA: “There is no point in letting Primavera play: ours are measures taken in a hurry. It is not fair to let a team play at all costs if it does not have players: it makes no sense to say that the Primavera players born within 2003 must also play “. The patron will assert his doubts in theLeague Assembly today, in which all the clubs participate. Torino have the reasonable fear of having to field the Primavera against Fiorentina. Unless in the meantime – but an agreement should be found to avoid sanctions -, ASL and the world of sport do not reach an agreement for a different address.

Serie A and ASL: it’s a clash

Another open front is precisely the one between the Serie A and the ASLs territorial. That Turin has blocked the grenade for the outbreak that exploded in recent days, which has so far brought six positive cases among the players. The team group will be tested regularly from now on. “If in the next three days no other positive aspects arise, we could authorize the team to resume training only. But if other positive aspects emerge, the quarantine period could also be extended “, the director of the ASL, Roberto Testi, explained yesterday. The situation is in the making.

A key day, to seek uniformity in the provisions of the ASLs, will be Wednesday January 12, when one will be staged State-Regions Conference precisely to establish common criteria, for the world of football, between the various local authorities. The League’s intervention against the Health Authorities was tough: “The regulation adopted will allow us to continue the season and complete the Serie A TIM championship, with the hope that the ASLs will no longer intervene with confusing and inconsistent provisions which, at the moment, are creating serious damage to the Italian sports system “.

And the intention was even made official to appeal to the TAR against the measures, even against the one that stopped Torino therefore: “In this regard, the belief remains that the decisions of the various ASLs, for various reasons, are illegitimate, therefore the Serie A League will appeal to all appropriate fora to protect the free development of its competitions”. The times for a solution appear long. Therefore, Toro trembles even more: the countdown has already started for the match against Fiorentina.