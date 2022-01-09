“Torino-Fiorentina, here is the time and date! The latest on Udinese and Salernitana ”- SOS Fanta

Which league matches will be played at the 21st day? In the past few hours the turning point has come with the green light for Udinese, Salernitana and Turin, not for Bologna. After today’s Lega assembly, this official statement was issued: “The Lega Serie A expresses its utmost satisfaction with the judicial rulings of the various TARs (Piedmont, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Campania) which recognized the validity of the appeals against the measures of the ASL that had prevented some A formations from continuing their sporting activity. These decisions give good hope, as repeated several times in recent days, that it will be possible in a short time to standardize the interventions of the territorial ASL in compliance with the law and sporting protocols “.

From the Gazzetta dello Sport updates arrive starting from Torino-Fiorentina which will be Monday at 17, confirmed: “The match between grenade and viola will be played on Monday at 5 pm. From the round of swabs carried out this morning by the Torino team group, no new positivity emerged. The second good news is that 4 Torino cardholders have been negativized, of which 3 are footballers. The health emergency returns to Filadelfia. The Covid balance sheet settles at 4 positives in the team group, three players plus a staff member. Also Udinese-Atalanta and Verona-Salernitana they should be played, but there is still uncertainty about the dates and times of some matches. But the chaos is still total. Think of Udinese: the club makes it known to be able to be in 13 including a goalkeeper – minimum number of athletes required by the new Protocol – for the home match against Atalanta only thanks to the Primavera players. And meanwhile the Salerno back on the pitch. After the new round of swabs carried out in the morning, no other positive cases emerged in the team group. Departure for Verona is scheduled for tomorrow morning by private flight. Colantuono is in an emergency, over ten players are unavailable among Covid, injured and national cases “. And well Atalanta has three Covid-19 positives.

