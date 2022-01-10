Torino-Fiorentina: probable formations, news and where to see it on TV and streaming

The probable formations of Torino-Fiorentina, the latest news on the match and where to see it

This afternoon – Monday 10 January – at 17:00, the Turin from Juric will face the Italian’s Fiorentina at the Olympic Stadium “Grande Torino”, in a match valid for the 21st matchday of Serie A. For both teams it will be their debut in 2022, given that at Epiphany they did not take the field due to stop forced to quarantine wanted by the local ASL, which did not allow the grenade and Udinese, Viola’s current opponent, to reach the match stadiums. The last match played by the two teams dates back to 22 December 2021: Inter-Torino 1-0 and Hellas Verona-Fiorentina 1-1. In the standings, the two teams are separated by 7 points: Fiorentina in 6th place with 32 points (tied with Roma and Lazio) and Turin in 13th with 25. Below, the probable formations, the latest news on match and where to see it on TV and streaming.

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Berisha; Djidj, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. Annex: Juric

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Castrovilli; Callejon, Vlahovic, N. Gonzalez. Annex Italian.

The match, which is valid for the 21st day of Serie A between Turin and Fiorentina, will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN (click here to subscribe). The race will then be visible on smart TVs compatible with the appropriate app and on all other types of televisions connected to an Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or PlayStation 4/5, to a TIMVISION BOX or an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.

Thanks to DAZN it will be possible to see Turin-Fiorentina live streaming also on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, by downloading the app for iOS and Android systems, starting it and selecting the match from the schedule, and on your personal computer or notebook, by connecting directly to the official website of the platform. After the conclusion of the match, the highlights of the match and the full event will be made available to users for viewing on demand.

The commentary of Turin-Fiorentina on DAZN it will be curated by Riccardo Mancini, with Alessandro’s technical comment Budel.

As always, too ToroNews gives its readers the opportunity to follow the live Turin-Fiorentina through the website and through the social profile of Twitter (@Toro_News), with all the pre, live and post game updates.

January 10, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 10:22)

